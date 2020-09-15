Angela Pedone Longo 1927 - 2020
UTICA - Angela Pedone Longo, 93, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Masonic Care Community, with her family by her side, after a brief reoccurrence with cancer.
She was born on March 31, 1927, in Utica, the daughter of the late Augustine and Mamie Randazzo Pedone and was educated in Utica Schools. On March 3, 1984, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Utica, she married Mariano J. "Moe" Longo, a loving union of seven years. Moe passed away April 12, 1991.
She was a parishioner of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish.
Angela's life revolved around her family, friends, cooking and baking. She was also very passionate about politics.
As someone that started off as a humble factory worker and had the opportunity to go into public service, she acquired the skills as a secretary and was inspired to pursue a higher level of service for the city of Utica and Oneida County. For many years, Angela was the Democratic Commissioner of the Oneida County Board of Elections. After her retirement in 2009, she continued on as a mentor. She was a member of the Women's Democratic Club and a lifelong member of the Oneida County Democrat Committee. In 2006, Angela was the recipient of the "Woman of the Year Award" from the New York State Business and Professional Women (BPW) Inc. organization.
She is survived by her much loved brother, Andrew J. Pedone, of North Utica; beloved aunt of Ken (Diane) Pedone, of Whitesboro, Andrew (Michele) Pedone, of Tampa, FL, Mary (Steve) Cole, of Rochester, Joseph (Melissa) Pedone, of Schuyler, Carolyn Mary McAleese, of Utica and Robin McAleese, of Oswego; great nieces and nephews, Christopher (JoAnne) Pedone, Jessica (Rob) Willson, Andrew "AJ" Pedone, Matthew (Danielle) Cole, Lexi, Joe, Nick and Katie Pedone, Kaya Gerberich and Hana Gerberich; her great-great nieces and nephew, Julia, Ryan and Jane Pedone; her sister-in-law, JoAnn Longo, of Utica; and her step-granddaughter, Kimberly Intino, of Gaithersburg, MD.
She was predeceased by her sister, Ida Pedone; her brothers, Santo and Augustine Pedone, Jr.; her nephew, Augustine (AJ) Pedone; and her stepdaughter, Lola Jean Intino.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish, Utica. Private interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Utica. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home, Court at York Street, Utica. CDC and NYS guidelines will be followed at the Mass and visitation. The church asks that people attending Mass arrive a little earlier as temperature checks, seating arrangements and contact tracing registration will be implemented by the church staff.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the doctors and staff of the Masonic Care Community, Saratoga Unit, for all their wonderful care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Cancer Society
in her memory.
Arrangements are with Mark C. Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., New Hartford.
To express sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com
.