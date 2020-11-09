Angela R. "Angie" Shaw 1923 - 2020
UTICA/OLD FORGE, NY - Angela R. "Angie" Shaw, 97, of Utica and Old Forge, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at her home, with her family by her side.
She was born April 14, 1923, in Utica, the daughter of the late Frank and Theresa Gigliotti Tomaino and was a graduate of Proctor High School. On May 18, 1946, at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church, she married Albert E. Shaw, a loving union of 58 years. He passed away May 30, 2004.
Mrs. Shaw was a parishioner of St. Mary of Mt Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish and belonged to its St. Anne Society. Angie enjoyed her camp in Old Forge, trips to Hawaii and Las Vegas and spending time with her family, friends and her pet dog, Nikko.
She is survived by four children, Albert E. (Joan) Shaw, Jr., of New Hartford, Cathy Shaw (Richard Peters), Richard Shaw and Mary Ellen Shaw, all of Utica; three sisters, Lillian Hajec, of Deerfield, Shirley Dooley, of New Hartford and Bernice (Allen) Stalker, of Deerfield; five grandchildren, Albert Edward (Shannon) Shaw, IV, Stacy (Robert) McIntosh, Angela Shaw, David Marasco (Marissa) and Robert Marasco; eleven great-grandchildren, Luke, Christian, Matthew, Devin, Ethan, Liam, Khloe, Arianna, Timothy, Dominic and Anthony; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brothers, sisters and in-laws, Frank (Mary) Tomaino, Sarah (Frank) Cole, Angelo Tomaino, Jean Tomaino, Richard (Marion) Tomaino, Jack Dooley and Edward Hajec; and one grandson, Stephen Shaw.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish, Utica. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Utica. There are no calling hours. CDC and NYS guidelines will be followed at the Mass. The church asks that people attending Mass arrive early as temperature checks, seating arrangements and contact tracing will be implemented by the church staff.
Angie's family wishes to thank Hospice & Palliative Care workers, private caregivers, too many to mention, many family friends who were so caring and giving to her over the years and her lifelong friend, Winnie Greer, for all their wonderful care and compassion.
The family requests no floral arrangements. Kindly consider Hospice & Palliative Care or a charity of your choice
in her memory.
Arrangements are with Mark C. Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., New Hartford.
To express sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com
.