Angela S. Fimmano 1929 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Angela S. Fimmano, 91, of Kossuth Ave., passed away on October 16, 2020, at the Hawthorne House at the Charles T. Sitrin Health Care Center.
She was born on February 12, 1929, in Cannitello, Reggio Calabria, Italy, a daughter of the late Domenico and Beatrice Giordano Sottilaro. Angela received her education in Italy and on June 1, 1952, was united in marriage with Ralph J. Fimmano and shortly after, emigrated to the United States.
Ralph passed away on October 12, 2007, after a 55 year union, filled with love and devotion for each other.
She worked as a seamstress for many years at E. Cramer and Son.
Angela always put her family first. Her devotion to her family and family life was her heart and her world. Her faith with the Lord always remained strong.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Emily and John Kipper; her son, Rocco D. Fimmano; two cherished granddaughters, Amanda Marie Malek and Cassandra Lyn Malek; her brother-in-law, Larry Belmonte; and her sister-in-law, Josephine Fimmano. She was predeceased by her sister, Adele Belmonte; and her brother, Joseph Sottilaro.
Calling hours will be Monday, October 19, 2020, from 5-7, at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St. Sauquoit, with services immediately following at 7:00, with Pastor John Kelly from the Faith in Christ Fellowship Church in Chadwicks officiating. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.
Angela's family would like to express their gratitude to Kathryn, Kerri, Linda and the entire staff at the Hawthorne House, for the exceptional care they all provided for her during her stay there.
