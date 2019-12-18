|
Angeline A. "Angie" Damiano 1928 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Angeline A. "Angie" (DiViccaro) Damiano, age 91, passed away suddenly on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community.
She was born in Utica on March 12, 1928, a daughter of the late Angelo and Theresa (DiOrio) DiViccaro. She was raised and educated locally. On July 5, 1947, she was joined in marriage to Alfred V. Damiano, Sr. The two were inseparable and shared a loving union of 52 years until his passing on December 13, 1999. Angie worked, for many years, as the office manager for the family business, A.V. Damiano Plumbing and Heating, until her retirement.
Angie was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of her family.
Angie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Alfred V., Jr. and Florie Damiano, of Deerfield; her daughters and sons-in-law, Elaine and David Eisenman, of Arcadia, CA and Roselle Damiano and Jim Kinsinger, of Clinton; her grandchildren, Angela Eisenman, of Oakland, CA and Michael Eisenman, of Arcadia, CA; and several nieces and nephews. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Angie's nephew, Joseph Cuifo, for his love and devotion to Angie. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Joseph Damiano; her brother, Joseph DiViccaro; and sisters, Mary Tryon, Josephine Primarolo, Nellie Cuifo and Carmella Kulpa Ciallelo.
There will be no public visitation.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, December 21 at 11:30 AM at St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church. The family will receive visitors in the church at the conclusion of the Mass. Private interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019