Angeline G. "Angie" (Trivieri) Fusco 1931 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Angeline G. "Angie" (Trivieri) Fusco, age 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 in the comfort and dignity of her home. Angie lived a full and blessed life.
Born in Utica on February 25, 1931, Angeline was the daughter of the late Antonio and Jennie Rose (Giglio) Trivieri. She attended Roscoe Conkling Elementary School and was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School Class of 1949. She continued her education at the Utica School of Commerce. Angie was proud of the fact that, as a child, she spent summers in the bean lots of Madison County with her siblings, picking peas and beans. She spoke of the unity and love for her family as they worked together to earn money for a new school outfit, a new pair of shoes, and coal for the winter to heat their home. Angie never spoke disparagingly about these times, but rather looked at them with great reverence and love for her family during her childhood. This hard work instilled in her the foundation of integrity upon which she built her own life to provide the American Dream for her own family.
On June 23, 1951 she married John B. Fusco, Jr. at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church in Utica, NY sharing 62 years in a blessed union. Their selfless devotion extended to their family with God being the center of their lives, putting their faith in His plans. John passed away on June 30, 2013.
Upon the 1951 opening of Chicago Pneumatic, Angie was hired as a secretary, an opportunity for which she was grateful. She garnered the respect of her employer and co-workers, many of whom became her life-long friends. With the birth of the first of her six children, Angie left the workforce and was blessed to be a loving homemaker. She took great pride in preparing healthy meals for her family instilling in them the importance of good nutrition. A meal wasn't complete unless there was a "rainbow of colors on your plate." But no meal was complete without dessert! Angie was immensely creative. As kids, her family delighted in the unique ways she celebrated the holidays. They were filled with family, food, and her beautiful ceramics — an art form she mastered like no one else. There was always a place at her table for anyone who dropped in to visit. Above all else, she valued being a mother, a housewife, and the matriarch of her large family.
For over 40 years, Angie and 7 of her friends played pinochle on a regular basis. She was the last survivor of this group that enjoyed one another's company, conversation, and camaraderie. She tended to her floral gardens and kept an immaculate home. She had many wonderful memories of their camp at Bradley Brook Reservoir which she converted into a second home for the summers. Bestowed with an adventurous spirit, she never stopped learning and was always a good sport when it came to trying new things.
Angie was an active and devout communicant of the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. She was delighted to become a Eucharistic Minister, and it was always with reverence that she dispersed the Holy Eucharist. She was a member of the Altar Society, and in recent years a member of the Mary Star of Hope Society. Angie loved children and nurtured them all of her life. One source of joy was teaching CCD classes for children with Down Syndrome. Her passions were her family, her church, and her love and devotion to the Blessed Mother whom she always referred to as "her best friend."
Angie is survived by her 6 children of whom she was so proud: JoAnne (Russell) Hughes, John A. Fusco, Ronald E. Fusco, Daniel (Margaret) Fusco, Mary Ellen (Frank) Furgal, and Dr. Kathleen Fusco (Steven Wilczek); her grandchildren, Michelle Roberts, and Gregory Roberts; Dr. Lisa (Mark) Bystry, Dr. Heidi Fusco, Adam (Carmella) Fusco; Benjamin (Erika) Fusco, Luke Fusco, and their mother Liz; Harrisen Fusco; Matthew Furgal, and Maria Furgal; and Annalisa Fusco; 5 great-grandchildren (and she was excited about the anticipated 6th great-grandchild). She also leaves her sister and brother-in-law, Johanna and Rocco Giglio; brothers, Nicholas Trivieri, and Gerald Trivieri; her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins; and in-laws, Joyce Trivieri, and Frank Guardi. She was predeceased by her brothers, sisters, and their spouses, Theresa and Sal Haddad, Josephine Guardi, Lawrence Trivieri, Margaret and Frank Aiello, and Anthony J. Trivieri, Jr. and Marilyn Trivieri; in-laws, John B. Sr. and Antoinette (Pizzute) Fusco, Philomena and Mariano Broccoli, Jerry and Juanita Fusco, and Angelo and Marie Fusco; nieces, Rosanne Ondarcho, Andrea Herman, Francine Aiello, Carmelynn Heavey, and James Broccoli; and lifelong friends, Vito "Nappy" and Gloria DeSantis who were revered as family.
Angie was blessed with the love and companionship of her daughter-in-law Liz who devoted much of her time visiting and caring for her the last few years. Liz was regarded as a daughter to Angie and the entire family is immensely grateful for her love and care for their mother. The family extends sincere appreciation to neighbors Larry Zegarelli and Michele Romano, and Joe and Ann Plano, who always kept a watchful eye on Angie.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10:00-12:00 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, 2222 Genesee St., Utica. Angie's funeral service will follow at 12:30 at the Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by her first cousin, Rev. Joseph Salerno, who she was so immensely proud to call her pastor. Please follow our staff's guidance when you arrive at the church. Face coverings are required and social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Angie's honor may make a contribution to the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes online at https://ourladyoflourdesutica.weshareonline.org
or by mail to 2222 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13502. Envelopes will also be available in the vestibule. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.
