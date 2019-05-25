|
|
Angeline K. "Angie" Doane 1928 - 2019
CLINTON - Mrs. Angeline K. (Brescia) Doane, age 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24th, 2019, at the Katherine Lutheran Home in Clinton, NY, with her loving family by her side.
Born in Utica, NY, on April 18th, 1928, Angie was the daughter of the late Frank and Mariana (Ciliberto) Brescia. After graduation from Proctor High School, she was one of three women chosen to work at a local bank. From there, she went on to a 30-year career as an executive secretary at General Electric where she made many friends. On June 14, 1952, she married Robert E. Doane at St. Anthony's Church in Utica, NY, and together they had two daughters, Rosemary and Roberta.
Angie's life revolved around her family. She was extremely devoted to her children and grandchildren and she treasured her time with them. They were her pride and joy. She also deeply loved and cared for her sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins. Her interests were many and included cooking, gardening, her children's pets, birds, camping, spending time in the outdoors and day trips to Old Forge. She also enjoyed traveling, including trips to Ireland, Great Britain, Canada and Florida. Anyone that knows Angie knows she was passionate about games of chance, including the lottery and trips to the casino and the Saratoga racetrack. She enjoyed the simple things in life such as good food, good company and a cup of Dunkin.
Surviving are her daughters, Rosemary Doane and Roberta (Joseph) Femia, and her grandchildren, Michael, Alyssa and Matthew. She also leaves nieces and nephews, Robert (Lucille), Michael (Melissa), Joann (Frank), Anita (Tim), Leona (Francis), Barbara, Mary Anne (Scott), Barbara, Marie and many wonderful cousins all over the world. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by sisters, Mary Brodowski and Antoinette DeMetri; in-laws, Walter Brodowski, Gregory DeMetri, Marie and Harold (Hap) Neejer, Helen and James Rycraft, Sr., Joseph and Bruna Femia; nephews, Francis Foley, David Neejer and James Rycraft, Jr.; and niece, Diane Rycraft.
The family appreciates the excellent care of all Angie's physicians over the years, especially acknowledging Dr. Deborah Meester. They would like to extend a special thank you to her loving caregiver at Noyes Manor, Christine Marshall. The family is incredibly grateful for the loving and caring staff at the Saul Unit of the Katherine Lutheran Home who treated her like family.
Angie's funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 28th, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2222 Genesee Street, Utica. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Utica.
In lieu of flower offerings, please consider memorial contributions in Angie's honor to or the Stevens-Swan Humane Society.
Arrangements are by the Malecki Funeral Home in Sherrill.
Online condolences may be sent to www.maleckifuneralhome.com.
As Angie would say, "Tutti a tavola a mangiare".
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 25 to May 26, 2019