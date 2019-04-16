|
|
Angeline L. Limbrici 1927 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Angeline L. Limbrici, age 91, passed away on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019 at home with family by her side.
Born in Utica on August 4, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Pasqualina (Tucciarone) Limbrici. She was educated locally and graduated from T.R. Proctor High School in 1946.
Angeline was employed for many years at Griffiss Air Force Base as a Clerk Typist, the position from which she retired. She was a longtime and faithful parishioner and communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church.
Her love and kindness to family will be remembered by her sister and brother-in-law with whom she resided, Josephine and Sam DiMare; her niece Anne and Tim Towne and children Zachary and Luke Towne; her niece and godchild Joanne and Brian Crowe and children Brandon Crowe and Alyssa Crowe. She also leaves her godchild Joanne Palumbo. She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, John and Barbara Limbrici; and her sisters, Sara R. Limbrici, and Anna M. Limbrici.
The family extends sincere thanks to the caregivers of Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. for their compassionate care and support of our "sweetie" Angeline.
The family will honor Angeline's life in a private gathering. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Thursday at 12:00 noon at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the service. Entombment will take place in Calvary Mausoleum at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019