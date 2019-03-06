Angeline (Angie) Montecalvo Moran 1920 - 2019

Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother

CLINTON/WHITESBORO - Angeline (Angie) Montecalvo Moran, 98, passed peacefully into the Lord's hands on March 4, 2019.

Angie was born on September 13, 1920, daughter of the late Frank and Angela (Croce) Montecalvo. Raised and educated in Whitesboro, graduating from Faxton School of Nursing in 1943. With graduate study in surgery at NY Cornell Medical Center. She worked in Utica at Faxton Hospital in the OR, Peck Memorial Hospital in Brooklyn and retired from Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center in 1986. She married Joseph P. Moran on October 4, 1947, sharing a blessed 31 year marriage, until his death in February 1978. Angie is a Faxton Alum and former member of the American Nursing Association. In 1961, Angie joined Sacred Heart Parish of Utica, where she was an active, dedicated and beloved member. Her grand and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy, traveling all over the country and even overseas to visit and spend time with them. Angie also enjoyed traveling with her friends, often taking senior bus trips across the Northeast. She recently enjoyed happy hour, playing bingo and painting while residing at Brookdale Senior Living in Clinton.

Angie is survived by her four children, Claudia and Bob Visalli, of Sherrill, Peter Moran, of Shanghai, Kathy Roche, of Raleigh, NC, John and Terri Moran, of San Diego, CA and Francesca and Patrick Fiore, of Utica; her eight grandchildren, Kevin, Kelly, Erin, Sean, Shane, Ana, Joseph and Norah; her five great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins of the Montecalvo, Moran, Clemente and Mahon families. Angie was predeceased by her sisters, Lucy Montecalvo and Antoinette Mahon; her brothers, Vito, Nicholas and Daniel Montecalvo; sister, Mary Clemente; brothers-in-law, Paul Mahon and Vincent Clemente; sister-in-law, Allie Montecalvo; and her niece, Patricia Clemente.

Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. Forty Main St. in Whitesboro. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, at 12:00 noon, from the funeral home and at 1:00 p.m., at Sacred Heart St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 201 Main St. in New York Mills, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Arthur Krawczenko. Entombment will be in Holy Trinity Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum.

Flowers gratefully accepted, or donations may be made to Sacred Heart St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 201 Main St. New York Mills, NY 13417 in her memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019