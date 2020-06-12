Angelo L. "Andy" Scarafile 1932 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Mr. Angelo L. "Andy" Scarafile, age 87, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 with his family by his side.
Angelo was the son of the late Joseph and Marguerite (Maggi) Scarafile. Angelo is survived by his beloved wife Liz; his sons and daughter-in-law, Angelo and Sharon Scarafile, Mark Scarafile, and Michael Scarafile; and the memory of his daughter Laurie Scarafile Riffle who passed away on July 31, 1986 at the age of 29; his grandchildren, Tom Scarafile, Joe Scarafile, and Nick Scarafile; Salvatore Scarafile, and Santina and Ben Kenny; Taylor Scarafile, and Michael Scarafile Jr.; and Megan Riffle Riley and her husband Andy Riley; and his great-grandchildren, Lincoln, and Grace. He also leaves his nieces and nephews, especially acknowledging Donna Jacobson, Marguerite Spano, Marlene Hancock, and Joseph Scarafile; a sister-in-law; in-laws, Marie Russo (the former executive director of The Neighbor Center), Linda Russo, Frank Fuccillo, and Congetta (Coria) Russo. He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Antoinette and Salvatore Caruso; brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Connie Scarafile; nephew, Daniel Scarafile; and in-laws, Salvatore and Mary Russo, Eleanor and Samuel Russo, and Carmen "JuJu" Russo.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with federal and state regulations, the family will honor Angelo's life privately with immediate family only. Memorial contributions in Angelo's memory may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital online at https://www.stjude.org/donate or by mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation online at https://tunnel2towers.org/ or by mail to 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306. Please take a moment to connect with Angelo's family through the "Memories" section of his obituary on our website at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com. Our prayers continue to go out to all as a sign of our community support.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.