Anita L. Sawyer 1950 - 2020
WHITESTOWN - Anita L. Sawyer, 69, of Whitestown, passed at home on March 23, 2020 with her loving husband at her side.
She was born on April 1, 1950, in Long Island, NY, a daughter of the late Stanley and Antoinette Sawyer. Anita was united in marriage to Derek Weber, in a ceremony which took place in Trenton, NJ in 1989. She was formerly employed as a Records Clerk for the Superior Court in Trenton, NJ and recently was employed as a home healthcare aide.
Anita is survived by her cherished husband, Derek Weber, Whitestown; and a brother and sister-in-law, Geoffrey and Carol Sawyer, VA.
Funeral services are private and there are no calling hours. Burial will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Trenton, NJ.
Arrangements by Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral Home, 7751 Merrick Road, Rome.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020