Ann "Babe" A. McCraith 1928 - 2019
VERONA BEACH/CLINTON - Ann "Babe" McCraith, 91, of Verona Beach and Clinton, wife of Daniel J. McCraith, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 1, 2019 with her family by her side.
Babe was born July 31, 1928, in Utica, the daughter of Almond and Mary (Lewandowski) Turner. She was raised in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. On October 21, 1950, Babe married Daniel J. McCraith, sharing a union of nearly 69 years. She was instrumental in the creation and success of McCraith Beverages, which was founded in 1971. She gratefully consumed everything life had to offer and brought smiles and laughter to everyone she met. Babe enjoyed road trips, telling jokes, golfing, bowling and card games with friends. She loved spending the winters in Florida and the summers in Verona Beach with her family. Babe was a member of St. Mary's on the Lake Catholic Church in Verona Beach. She was also a member of the Skenandoah Club in Clinton. Babe will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Babe is survived by her beloved husband, Daniel McCraith, Verona Beach; her son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Patty McCraith; her two daughters and a son-in-law, Susan McCraith Szuba (and companion, Kevin Lynch) and Kim and Jim Devorak; her seven cherished grandchildren and their spouses, Daniel (& April) McCraith, Chad (& Jamie) McCraith, Heidi (& Jillian) Pica, Shelby (& Alex Puldy) McCraith Szuba, RJ Szuba, Katie McCraith Devorak and Annie Devorak; and her four great-grandchildren, JoLee, Jack, Matt and Cole McCraith. Also surviving her are several nieces and nephews. Babe was predeceased by two sisters, Helen Heiland and Frances Tuttle; and a brother, Jack Turner.
Babe's funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at St. Mary's Church in Clinton, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Entombment will take place privately at St. Joseph's Mausoleum in Utica. There are no calling hours.
Those wishing may donate to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 in Babe's memory.
The family would like to offer their thanks and heartfelt appreciation to Babe's caretaker, Joan Donley as well as to her doctor, Dr. Amy Gorczynski for the care and compassion given to Babe through the years.
Arrangements are entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton.
Online memorial and guestbook available at www.rpheintzfsi.com.
Rest in peace Mumsey.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019