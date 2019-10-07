|
Ann B. (Mancuso) Ruggiero 1947 - 2019
UTICA - Ann B. (Mancuso) Ruggiero, age 72, went home to heaven on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at MVHS at St. Luke's Healthcare with those she loved most in her heart.
Born in Utica on July 1, 1947, Ann was the daughter of the late Joseph and Carmella (Mazzatti) Mancuso. She was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1965. At one time, she was married to Louis J. Ruggiero, Sr. and from that union came the blessing of four children. Louis passed away on November 6, 2017. She was later blessed with the companionship of Anthony J. Yacco with whom she shared common interests, especially their mutual love of music. They were inseparable until Anthony's passing on March 17, 2001.
Throughout the years, Ann held positions at local retailers located on Mohawk Street in East Utica. More recently, she was employed by St. Luke's Hospital as a patient companion, a position for which she was well-suited because of her mild manner and her compassionate heart.
Ann was a kind, lovely woman, and whenever you met her, she always greeted you with her welcoming smile. She loved each of her children and always held them close to her heart. Motherhood was her greatest joy. Ann was loyal, trustworthy, and young at heart. She socialized with her neighbors and friends and was a source of support and solace when anyone had a problem. She was a sincere, sensitive woman who loved those in her life with great feelings. As a grandmother and great-grandmother, she was happy to be herself with her little ones and share in their special occasions, and she proudly displayed their photos in her home. Seeing her children become adults and accomplish their dreams brought her great pride and happiness.
Summers at White Lake were fun for her family... but she considered herself a "hostage" to this second home! In most recent years, she resided at the Steinhorst Apartments where she was the president of the Tenants' Association. She loved Bingo and Pokino, and took solace in their rosary and prayer group meetings. In more active years she had a passion for ceramics. Among her treasures, she made a nativity set that was faithfully arranged every Christmas and enjoyed by generations. Ann was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith and God's will. He gave her strength and courage in life, and guided her to eternal peace. Her good works on this earth are known to the Lord and many who she helped during her lifetime.
Ann is survived by her children and their loved ones, Louis J. "Lou" Jr. and Pauline "Paupie" Ruggiero, Pamela Ruggiero and Richie Jones, Denise and Mark Brandal, and Timothy Ruggiero and his wife Liz Soto-Ruggiero; her grandchildren, Evangelina Ruggiero and Ricky Ferriaola; Matthew Ruggiero and Christina; and Owen Edwards; great-grandchildren, Dominick, and Mia; and her brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Linda Mancuso. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, brother-in-law, Royce See; and her dear friends at the Steinhorst Apartments and the memories of good company and great times they all shared. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary See.
The family is grateful to the ER and PCU staffs at St. Luke's Healthcare who treated Ann with respect and compassion, and the many people who remembered her from the hospital and gave her special attention which was a testimony to the wonderful person she truly was.
The family honored and commemorated Ann's life at a private gathering. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ann's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Wednesday at 12:00 noon at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019