Ann Browning (Duffin) Maycock 1936 - 2020
UTICA - Ann Browning Maycock, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Masonic Care Community.
She was born on January 27, 1936, in Malone, NY, to the late Daniel and Sue (Parsons) Duffin. Ann attended Malone schools, Terra Alta, WV schools and graduated in 1953 from Utica Free Academy.
On April 11, 1964, she married William (Bill) Maycock at St. Francis de Sales Church, Utica; a blessed union of 56 years. Ann was a communicant of the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes for the past five decades.
Throughout most of her years of employment, Ann worked in the box offices of the Utica Memorial Auditorium and the Stanley Theater. She was extremely skilled at her job and prided her ability to get tickets quickly and efficiently, to events far and wide. Her social nature, fast fingers and love of sports, music and the arts, gave her the ability to bring joy to the thousands of people who passed through her line throughout the years.
Ann was a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She loved traveling; from taking a ride in the car for the day, to multi-week adventures across the country and across the pond. She filled hundreds of photo albums with pictures of her family, friends, trips and special events. Ann was an avid reader and member of the New York Mills library. She had a mind filled with a wide breadth and depth of knowledge and a memory to back it all up. Additionally, she was an appreciator of a variety of music and attending live musical performances. Ann was a devoted fan of Syracuse Basketball and the New York Mets. On their honeymoon, Ann and Bill attended the first Mets game ever played at Shea Stadium. Ann also enjoyed watching her grandchildren at their sporting events. Many will recall her and Bill on the sidelines of almost every hockey and baseball game played in by one of her grandchildren. Ann was an outgoing and social woman. She relished time spent with her card-club friends, Stanley volunteers, McDonald's breakfast group and while engaged in other social activities with friends she cherished. In recent years, she was a member of the Yorkville Seniors, enjoying bus trips they sponsored.
Surviving, are Ann's husband, Bill; daughters, Tracy Maycock, of Utica and Katie Maycock, of Yorkville; son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Melinda Maycock, Deerfield; grandchildren, Danny (Erica Hollister), Canastota and Joe, Andrew, and Kayla Maycock, Deerfield; great-granddaughters, Aria and Paige; brother and sister-in-law, David and Carol Duffin, SC; honorary daughter, Lesley Hayes; and her beloved feline companion, Finnegan Maycock. Additionally, Ann counted many special friends throughout her life, whom she loved dearly.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. The family will receive guests following the Mass. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Ann's name may be made to the Stanley Theater. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Ann's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to each and every one of the staff at the Masonic Care Community who touched her life with their dedication, care and compassion.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
