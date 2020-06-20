Ann C. Murphy 1933 - 2020
ORISKANY - Ann C. Murphy, 86, died of natural causes on June 19, 2020 at her home.
She was born July 10, 1933, in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Clark and Sara Chittenden. She received her education in Hopkinton, NY and Cortland State College.
Ann married James W. Murphy, on December 23, 1955, in Hopkinton, NY.
She worked as a physical education teacher, then a stay at home mother and then worked in the office of the family business, Murphy Excavating.
Ann was full of love, accepting and always greeted those she met with a smile. Her family was her life. She was a person who loved and needed to be around people and she had a lovely circle of friends. She will be missed.
She is survived by her four children, Carol (John) Charzuk, Lynne (Ed) Dembrow, Mike (Cindy) Murphy and Dave (Cathy) Murphy; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren (one on the way); her brothers Varick and Jay Chittenden; her sisters-in-law Judy, Pam and Cindy; brothers-in-law, Bob and Dick Murphy; three nieces and two nephews - all who she loved and lived for her entire life.
She was predeceased by her "perfect" husband Jim, sister-in-law "little" Ann, sister-in-law and best friend Edna, brother-in-law Stu.
The family would like to thank everyone who has loved and supported Ann throughout her lifetime.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at: www.fwefh.com
Arrangements are in the care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.