|
|
Sister Ann Charles Martin, D.C. 1929 - 2020
ALBANY - A Wake Service for Sr. Ann Charles Martin will be held Thursday, January 9, 4 - 7 PM, at the Daughters' DePaul Chapel, 96 Menand Road, Albany, followed by a prayer service at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 10,10:30 AM at DePaul Chapel; burial will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands.
Sister Ann Charles (baptized Ann Margaret), 90, died peacefully, January 3, 2020, at St. Louise House, Albany.
Born, December 19, 1929, to Agnes (Mulvihill) and Charles Martin in Utica, NY, Sister's family home was a fence away from the Daughters' house; she literally grew up with the Daughters of Charity. Sister attended Lourdes School and Utica Catholic Academy, both staffed by the Daughters, graduating from high school in 1948, when she then entered the Community in Emmitsburg, MD.
Sister was an elementary and secondary educator. She earned a BA Degree in Elementary Education from St. Joseph College, Emmitsburg and an MS in Education Reading from the College of St. Rose, Albany. Sister taught students in primary and secondary schools in Baltimore, MD, Petersburg, VA, Troy, NY, Norfolk, VA, Wilmington, DE, Canastota, NY and she had the joy of returning to her home town of Utica, three times, for a total of 24 years. There, she taught at Utica Catholic Academy/Notre Dame High School and Our Lady of Lourdes.
Sister retired to St. Louise House, Albany, in November 2007, when she entered the Ministry of Prayer.
She is survived by her brother, Charles Martin, Whitesboro, NY; her sister, Susan McNally, Churchville, NY; her sister-in-law, Loretta Martin, Cape Vincent, NY; many nieces and nephews; and her Sisters in Community. She was predeceased by her brother, Bob Martin, Cape Vincent, NY. Donations in Sister's memory may be mailed to the Daughters of Charity, 4330 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63108.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020