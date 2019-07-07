|
|
Ann Elizabeth (Warner) Ricca 1962 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Ann Elizabeth (Warner) Ricca, age 56, lost her long and courageous battle with heart disease on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
She was born on September 4, 1962, in Rome, NY, a daughter of the late Russell and Ann Deighton Warner. Educated locally, she was a graduate of NY Mills High School.
Ann was a nurse and was employed with the Masonic Home and for several years, did private duty nursing. She was a volunteer, for many years, throughout the city for various organizations, including Operation Sunshine. Ann also served on the City of Utica and Oneida County Republican Committee as a 2nd Ward Committee Person for several years.
She was a member of the Redeemer Church, N. Utica.
Surviving are her children: daughter, Ann Marie Rondon; and son, Jason Ricca; twin sister, Elizabeth Ann Fox; her beloved grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and her friend, David Julian, who cared for her over the years; and her feline companion, Sammy. She was predeceased by her daughter, Tina.
Her funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Forest Hill Cemetery.
A special thank you is extended to the staff at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, who cared for Ann these last several months, especially the ICU who made Ann's last few weeks the best as it could be and also the support they gave to David for guiding him with Ann's care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Clinton Vet Pet Rescue and Sanctuary, 68 Meadow St., Clinton, NY 13323.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 7 to July 8, 2019