Ann L. Franz 1923 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Ann L. Franz of New Hartford, NY and Vero Beach, FL, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Lutheran Home in Clinton, NY. Her family was fortunate to be at her side.
Ann Rita Lynn was born to Anthony and Bridget Gallagher Lynn on November 7, 1923, in Syracuse and grew up at 713 Spencer Street. She was extremely proud of her Irish heritage, as both her parents were born in County Mayo, Ireland. Ann shared her memories filled with stories and adventures of the "Greenhorns", Irish immigrants who spent time at "#713." Through the Great Depression, her parents set the example to help and guide those in need.
Generosity was demonstrated by Ann in her interactions with all who enjoyed her company throughout her long life.
Ann attended Syracuse schools, graduating from St John the Evangelist HS. After attending Syracuse Business School, Ann worked for the U.S. Army Air Corps during WW II. She managed the Mail Department at the Syracuse Fairgrounds Depot.
Ann met her future husband, Richard, also of Syracuse, on a blind date after he returned from active duty in the Pacific. They married in 1946 and enjoyed 49 years together. Central NY was where they raised their family until they retired together to Florida in 1987.
Throughout her life, Ann focused on her family. After her children were grown, she resumed work outside the home. When time allowed, Ann pursued gardening, wine making, canning, drawing and painting. After retirement, Ann returned to her true love of painting. Scenes of nature and wild animals were her favorite subjects. Her paintings are treasured artwork in the homes of her children and grandchildren. One of Ann's greatest joys was time spent with her grandchildren.
Ann believed each person should live their own life. Her only admonishment was "Be Nice To Each Other."
Ann was predeceased by her husband, Richard C; and her children, Maureen, Martha and Theodore J. Franz. She was the last survivor of the Spencer Street Lynn family. Ann was predeceased by her sisters, Kathleen Leskoske, Mary Pedro and Agnes Ehle; and her brothers, John, James and Joseph Lynn.
Ann is survived by her children, R. Michael Franz, of Johannesburg, RSA, Elizabeth A. Franz (Kevin Kehoe), of Utica, Mary F. Schepisi (Robert), of New Hartford, Barbara J. Franz (Charlie Assatly), of St Augustine, FL and John A. Franz (Charity Harbeck), of Littleton NC. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Elizabeth S. Fossum (Eric), John Schepisi, Michael Schepisi, Gregory Franz (Lawrence Long) and Nicholas Franz (Taylor); and numerous loved nieces, nephews and Godchildren. Ann is also survived by brother-in-law, Charles Franz; his wife Joan; and sister-in-law, Carol Franz.
Due to current health restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Historic Old St. John's Church, Utica. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
The Franz family is deeply grateful to the staff of Valleycrest Unit at the Lutheran Home. The care of and kindness to Ann during her stay was exceptional.
In memory of Ann L. Franz, kindly consider the charity closest to your heart.
Arrangements are with Mark C. Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., New Hartford, NY. To express sympathy, please visit Bentzfuneralhomes.com
NEW HARTFORD - Ann L. Franz of New Hartford, NY and Vero Beach, FL, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Lutheran Home in Clinton, NY. Her family was fortunate to be at her side.
Ann Rita Lynn was born to Anthony and Bridget Gallagher Lynn on November 7, 1923, in Syracuse and grew up at 713 Spencer Street. She was extremely proud of her Irish heritage, as both her parents were born in County Mayo, Ireland. Ann shared her memories filled with stories and adventures of the "Greenhorns", Irish immigrants who spent time at "#713." Through the Great Depression, her parents set the example to help and guide those in need.
Generosity was demonstrated by Ann in her interactions with all who enjoyed her company throughout her long life.
Ann attended Syracuse schools, graduating from St John the Evangelist HS. After attending Syracuse Business School, Ann worked for the U.S. Army Air Corps during WW II. She managed the Mail Department at the Syracuse Fairgrounds Depot.
Ann met her future husband, Richard, also of Syracuse, on a blind date after he returned from active duty in the Pacific. They married in 1946 and enjoyed 49 years together. Central NY was where they raised their family until they retired together to Florida in 1987.
Throughout her life, Ann focused on her family. After her children were grown, she resumed work outside the home. When time allowed, Ann pursued gardening, wine making, canning, drawing and painting. After retirement, Ann returned to her true love of painting. Scenes of nature and wild animals were her favorite subjects. Her paintings are treasured artwork in the homes of her children and grandchildren. One of Ann's greatest joys was time spent with her grandchildren.
Ann believed each person should live their own life. Her only admonishment was "Be Nice To Each Other."
Ann was predeceased by her husband, Richard C; and her children, Maureen, Martha and Theodore J. Franz. She was the last survivor of the Spencer Street Lynn family. Ann was predeceased by her sisters, Kathleen Leskoske, Mary Pedro and Agnes Ehle; and her brothers, John, James and Joseph Lynn.
Ann is survived by her children, R. Michael Franz, of Johannesburg, RSA, Elizabeth A. Franz (Kevin Kehoe), of Utica, Mary F. Schepisi (Robert), of New Hartford, Barbara J. Franz (Charlie Assatly), of St Augustine, FL and John A. Franz (Charity Harbeck), of Littleton NC. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Elizabeth S. Fossum (Eric), John Schepisi, Michael Schepisi, Gregory Franz (Lawrence Long) and Nicholas Franz (Taylor); and numerous loved nieces, nephews and Godchildren. Ann is also survived by brother-in-law, Charles Franz; his wife Joan; and sister-in-law, Carol Franz.
Due to current health restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Historic Old St. John's Church, Utica. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
The Franz family is deeply grateful to the staff of Valleycrest Unit at the Lutheran Home. The care of and kindness to Ann during her stay was exceptional.
In memory of Ann L. Franz, kindly consider the charity closest to your heart.
Arrangements are with Mark C. Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., New Hartford, NY. To express sympathy, please visit Bentzfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 30 to May 31, 2020.