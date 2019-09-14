|
|
Ann M. O'Brien 1936 - 2019
SHERRILL - Ann M. O'Brien, age 83, formerly of Victor, NY and New Hartford, NY, died, Friday, September 13, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Sherrill, NY.
She was born, June 7, 1936, in Brooklyn, NY, a daughter of the late Albert and Anna O'Connell Hansen. She was raised and educated in New Berlin, NY.
Ann married Otis O'Brien on May 31, 1958 in New Berlin, NY. They relocated to New Hartford in 1964 where they raised their family. After Otis's death in 2003, Ann relocated to Victor, NY.
She retired from Blue Cross/Blue Shield in June of 1995.
Mrs. O'Brien was a former member of St. Patrick's Church in Victor, NY and St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford.
Ann loved spending time with friends and family and she enjoyed traveling and considered Myrtle Beach her second home.
She is survived by six children and their spouses, Mike (Sue) O'Brien, of Pittsford, NY, Kathy (Bill) Dunn, of Sherill, NY, Peggy (Mark) Shea, of Victor, NY, Jack (Laurel) O'Brien, of Rochester, NY, Dan (Pam) O'Brien, of Bedford, MA and Joe (Sheryl) O'Brien, of Boston, MA. She also leaves fourteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; and several cousins and nieces.
The funeral will be, Monday, at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 66 Oxford Rd., New Hartford, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, New Berlin, NY. There are no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital or the .
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
