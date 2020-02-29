|
Ann Mulroy Stuart 1925 - 2020
CENTENNIAL, CO - Ann Mulroy Stuart, 94, died on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
She was born on May 5, 1925, in Great Falls, MT, the daughter of William and Veronica Mulroy.
She is survived by her sister, Veronica (Bobbie) Clark, of New Hartford, NY; her daughters, Mary Stuart Morgan (Bill), Rosemary Ann Stuart (Fred Paliani) and Elizabeth Harvie Stuart (Todd Scharnberg); her son, William Mulroy Stuart and daughter-in-law, Deborah Stuart. She was predeceased by her son, John (Jeb) Goodspeed Stuart, Jr.; her sister, Joyce Pepper; her brother, William Mulroy; and her former husband, John Stuart. She had eight grandchildren, Laura Paliani, Sarah Paliani, Emily Murphy, Will Scharnberg, James Morgan, Jack Scharnberg, Hennessey Stuart and Quinlan Stuart; one step-grandson, Tully Moxness; one great-grandson, Adrian Jeannet Paliani; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Ann graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1943 and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Colorado in 1971. In 1975, she received a Master of Library Science from the University of Maryland. Ann worked for the Denver Public Schools as an elementary school librarian and served for 10 years on the Aurora Public Library Board.
She was an active member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Aurora, CO and volunteered her time at the Denver Botanic Gardens and the Society of St. Vincent De Paul.
Ann was a constant advocate for education and was a life-long learner and crossword puzzle enthusiast. Her grace, humility and gift for lively conversation will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Society of St. Vincent De Paul (www.svdpusa.org).
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on March 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, 3290 W. Milan Avenue, Sheridan, CO.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020