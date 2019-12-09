|
Ann P. Trzepacz 1924 - 2019
A Long Life Well Lived
CLINTON - Knowing new life with God and the Angels, Ann P. Trzepacz entered eternal life on Saturday, December 7, 2019, with those she loved the most in her heart. She now reunites with her husband, Louis, who predeceased her in 2005, as well as loved ones.
Born on March 30, 1924, Ann was the daughter of Albert and Caroline (Swierczek) Piontek. Growing up, she played an active part in the family's grocery store, Piontek's Market, on the corner of Francis Street and Kirkland Avenue in Utica. She was a graduate of UFA, Class of 1943. From there, she was employed at Divine Brothers, served as hostess at Hart's Hill Inn, where the Schnabel family treated her as family, GE and Mele Manufacturing Company. She was a communicant and active member of the former Sacred Heart Church. Ann was president of the Yorkville Highlanders Senior Citizens Group, organizing many of their trips. When Sacred Heart Church closed its doors in 2007, she became a member of the merged Sacred Heart/St. Mary's Church in New York Mills.
One of Ann's best qualities was her ability to make people smile with her wit and keen sense of humor. She is remembered by her grandchildren for her "Babci-isms". Mom was very, very proud of and honored her Polish heritage. She had a special fondness for animals.
On July 19, 1947, Ann married Louis Trzepacz in Holy Trinity Church and their union was blessed with three children: Carol Trzepacz, Utica, Lois (Michael) Keefrider, Guilderland and Paul (Sarah Hessler) Trzepacz, Little Falls; her cherished grandchildren, Michael Keefrider, Kristin (Alan Lau) Keefrider, Angela (Brandon) Jasewicz and Daniel Trzepacz; great-granddaughter, Lilyanna Jasewicz; her brother, Edwin Piontek, CA; sisters-in-law, Cecilia Piontek, FL and Jane Trzepacz, Whitesboro; special family friend, Marie Morosco; and many nieces and nephews. Ann was predeceased by her brothers, Theodore Piontek and Chester Pointer.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Sts. Stanislaus & Casimir Cemetery, Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Ann's name may be made to the ; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
In Ann's later years, though her memory was very challenged due to dementia, she still maintained a twinkle in her eye and her sense of humor. Her family extends a sincere special thank you to all who cared for her so lovingly and attentively, for so many years, at Brookdale of Clinton Memory Care and most recently the nurses and staff of the Charles T. Sitrin Health Care Center, especially those in the Cypress House.
