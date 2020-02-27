|
Ann Rose Spero 1925 - 2020
N. UTICA - Ann Rose Spero, the best wife, mother, sister and grammy to bless this earth, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, after a week of so much love, smiles and laughs, with her beloved family. She was 94 years young at the time of her passing.
Ann was born on May 10, 1925, in Rome, NY, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Anna Manuele. Ann was employed with Rome Cable and later General Electric, where she met her cherished husband, Joe. After her marriage, Ann retired from General Electric to be a stay-at-home mom. Ann was so loved by many, as well as loving so many. No matter the circumstances or how she was feeling, anybody who she came into contact with was told they were beautiful/handsome or she would tell them she loved them. She always had a compliment for those she came into contact with and many times was begged for her to follow them around so they could feel special all the time. Ann never made an enemy and was a truly perfect woman. Her family will miss her more than words can describe. She was their rock. One thing she loved more than anything else, was watching her and Joe's favorite TV program, The Lawrence Welk Show. She especially loved to watch it with her family and would always try to persuade everybody to sing and dance along, to which she would say, "you do that so nice."
Mrs. Spero is survived by her beloved husband of over 60 years, Joseph; her daughter and son-in-law, Serena and Greg Oleksik; her adored grandchildren and their spouses and significant others, Kari, Denny, Kaitlin, Jose, Stefanie, Leia, Leah, Maddie; and her cherished great-grandson, Dennis. Also surviving is her sister, Josie Cingranelli; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by loving son, Marty Clark, whom she missed dearly; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Lewis and Christine Manuele, Joe and Connie Manuele and Tony and Fil Manuele; her sister and brother-in-law, Rose and Robert Nawrocki; and her brother-in-law, Louis Cingranelli.
Mrs. Spero's funeral will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica and 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, 440 Keyes Rd., N. Utica, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Her Rite of Committal and Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Utica. Calling hours for family and friends are Sunday from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Mrs. Spero's family would like to thank Ann's former doctor, Dr. Sloane, for all the years of care you provided. Thank you to Dr. Kannan and all of the staff on the first floor and fifth floor at Faxton-St. Luke's healthcare for all of her comfort care. Also, a huge thank you to the staff at Sitrin Health Care Center for the care you provided to Ann during her time there.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020