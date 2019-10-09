The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
408 Herkimer Rd
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5552
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Shaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann (Casella) Shaffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann (Casella) Shaffer Obituary
Ann (Casella) Shaffer 1938 - 2019
UTICA - Ann Shaffer, 80, of Utica, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Siegenthaler Center.
Ann was born in Brooklyn, NY, on December 20, 1938, to Vincent and Filomena Papa.
Ann was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Casella, II and is survived by her five children, Joseph Casella, III (Connie Didomenico), of SC, Vincent Casella (Joan), of KS, James Casella (Maria), of NY, Thomas Casella (Tamara), of New Hartford and Katherine Hamill (Jeff), of CO; and her sister, Rose Papa, of Endwell, NY. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; and her feline companion, Sunshine.
Services will be held at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Road, Utica, NY 13502, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 4:00 p.m.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintz Funeral Service Inc
Download Now