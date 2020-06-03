Anna B. Zagorski 1935 - 2020
N. UTICA - Mrs. Anna B. Zagorski, 84, of N. Utica, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home.
Anna was born in Utica on July 26, 1935, the daughter of Michael and Adela Zientek. She was raised in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. On April 23, 1955, Anna was united in marriage with Eugene (Gene) S. Zagorski, Sr., at Holy Trinity Church, Utica, a devoted union of 61 years until Gene's death in 2016. At one time, Anna was employed with Harts Hill Inn, Whitesboro and later with Nichols Department Store, Utica. Anna had a real passion for cooking and also enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting and arts and crafts. She was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church, Utica.
Mrs. Zagorski is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Kenneth Zagorski, of N. Utica, Eugene S. Zagorski, Jr. and his wife, Sandy, of Utica and Michael Zagorski and his wife, Michele, of Hyde Park, NY; eight grandchildren, especially, Melissa Zagorski, of Clinton, who was a special granddaughter to her Babci, Tiffany Wagstaff, of Utica and Alicia Zagorski, of FL; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Suzanne Zagorski; son, John Michael Zagorski; grandson, Mathew Coher; eight brothers; and two sisters.
Due to recent health concerns, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated. Anna will be laid to rest at St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Cemetery, Whitesboro.
Those wishing to make a donation in Anna's memory, please consider the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.