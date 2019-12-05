|
|
Anna Bekersky 1925 - 2019
UTICA - Anna Bekersky, 94, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Siegenthaler Center in New Hartford with her loving family by her side.
She was born on March 28, 1925, in Skomorochy, Ukraine, the daughter of Ivan and Josepha (Antoniw) Blazkiw. During WWII at the age of 17, she was forced to leave her family and homeland by the German Army for forced labor. After the war, she immigrated to Glasgow Scotland, where she met and married her husband, Ivan (John) on November 14, 1951. In 1962, they immigrated to the United States with their daughter, Lesia and settled in Utica. Anna was employed with Abelove's Linen Supply, until joining her husband in running their family business, Kozar's Grill, for the next 26 years. She retired in 1998. Anna was an active member of St. Volodymyr the Great Ukrainian Catholic Church and the Ukrainian Women's League and "Plast Pryjat".
She loved her Ukrainian culture, enjoying Ukrainian Festivals, musical events and watching many Ukrainian dance videos. As a woman of many talents, in her younger years, Anna was known as the lady with "golden hands"; knitting beautiful sweaters for family and friends and crocheting intricate designs. Above all was her passion for doing beautiful Ukrainian embroidery which always adorned her home. She loved flowers, was an avid reader, loved to sing and had an endless repertoire of Ukrainian folk songs. Family and friends also appreciated and respected her vivid recollections of life's hardships during WWII. She was an inspiration to all! Anna was a loving wife, mother and a very compassionate person.
Surviving are her beloved daughter, Lesia and her husband, Mikhail Mycyk, of Whitesboro; family in Ukraine and special close family friend, Ray Hansel, who was like a son to her. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Ivan, of 51 years; a sister, Kateryna; and brothers, Basil and Michael.
Anna's family wishes to extend their gratitude to their close family friend, Ray Hensel, the staff at Hospice & Palliative Care, especially nurses, Crystal, Irene, Ann, Cari, Lisa and Natalie for all their care and compassion. They would also like to thank Claudia, a Hospice volunteer, whose weekly visits could always put a smile on Anna's face. A special acknowledgment goes to Dr. William Krause for the excellent care and genuine compassion shown to Anna throughout the years.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Parastas services will follow at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be on Saturday, at 9:15 a.m., from the funeral home and 10 a.m., from St. Volodymyr the Great Ukrainian Catholic Church, Utica, where the Divine Liturgy of the Dead will be offered by Rev. Michael Bundz. Interment will follow in the Parish Cemetery in Whitestown.
Remembrances in Anna's name may be made to St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Catholic Church or Hospice & Palliative. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019