Anna L. Ferdula 1920 - 2020
UTICA - Anna L. Ferdula, 99, of Utica, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at The Grand Nursing Home, Utica.
Anna was born on September 22, 1920, in Utica, NY, the daughter of Andrew and Mary (Demchak) Lotoski. She was raised and educated in Utica and a high school graduate. On November 23, 1946, Anna married John F. Ferdula, sharing a union of nearly 52 years, until his passing on July 8, 1998. Anna had been employed with Waterville Textile and Lally Brothers and then finished her career with Devine Brothers, Utica. Anna enjoyed many crafts - crocheting, knitting, plastic canvas and embroidering. She loved going fishing with her husband and children.
Anna is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Richard Savicki, Clinton; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Michele and Joe Parrotta, Frankfort, Richard and Dawn Savicki, Stony Brook, Long Island, Darlene and Dana Grube, Clinton, Brandon and Sarah Savicki, Clinton, Heather McDaniels, Ohio, Jason Ferdula, New York, Lorriann Andrews, Florida; fifteen great-grandchildren, Joey and Jake Parrotta, Danilynn and Derek Savicki, Tyler and Austin Grube, Blake Savicki and Seth Hollenbeck, Abigail and Austin McDaniels, Edie and Lillian Mills, Morgan Rae Ferdula and Kaiden and Autumn Andrews. She is also survived by two great-great-grandchildren, Olivia and Gunther McDaniels. Also surviving is a dear friend and neighbor, Shirley Copeland, Utica. Anna was predeceased by three sons, Michael Peter Ferdula, Andre Jon Ferdula and Jon Edward Ferdula; and by five brothers, Michael, Peter, Vosyl, Stephen and Nicholas Lotoski.
Arrangements, entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton, are being held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery, Utica.
Those wishing may donate to the American Cancer Society in Anna's memory.
Online memorial and guestbook available at www.rpheintzfsi.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.