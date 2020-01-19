|
Anna L. (Calicchio) Mandich
UTICA – Anna L. (Calicchio) Mandich, age 90, was raised into the kingdom of heaven on January 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Anna was born in Avellino, Italy to the late Antonio and Eugenia (Zacharia) Calicchio, one of 7 children. In 1957 she married Anthony Mandich and they were a loving couple committed to the well-being of each other and their family. They began their journey to America, and arrived on Ellis Island in 1959. Anthony passed away in June of 2004.
Anna was an impeccable seamstress by trade working at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City and then, when her family moved to Utica, she worked at Joseph and Feiss Co. until she retired in 1988 to care for her husband. An admired attribute in Anna's life was that anything she did was with her whole heart. She was also credited with being a gracious host and always prepared a table full of delectable treats in a moment's notice.
Devoted wife and mother, Anna is survived by her only daughter, Maria Mandich- Palumbo and her husband Mark; and her grandson, Dante who was adored and treasured and was the light of her life. She also leaves her three step-grandchildren, Kimberly and Ryan, Markie and Jamie, and their son Hunter; and Kristopher and Julie; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Antonio Calicchio, Frank and Adele Calicchio, and Angela Calicchio; a host of nieces and nephews with special mention of Angelo Santaniello, who she adored like a son; and several great nieces and great nephews. She is preceded by two brothers, Luigi Calicchio, and Emilio Calicchio; sister and brother in-law, Giuseppina and Angelo Santaniello; as well as members of her late husband Anthony's family.
Anna's family would like to thank the entire medical and nursing staff of the Saranac unit at Masonic Care Community for the love, support and compassion demonstrated during her time there, especially in her final days of life.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Anna's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Wednesday at 9:30 from the funeral home and at 10:30 at Historic Old St. John's Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered.
Online Tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020