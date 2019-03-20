|
Anna Maria Leach 1928 - 2019
MARCY - Mrs. Anna Maria Leach, 90, of Marcy, NY, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday March 19, 2019, peacefully in the comfort of her home with family by her side.
Anna Maria was born in Utica, NY, on June 7, 1928, the daughter of John and Rosina (Salamida) Convertino. She graduated from Proctor High School in 1947. Anna Maria was a woman of faith and a Parishioner of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church where she was baptized and later married the love of her life, Robert Leach in 1954. He passed away on December 15, 2000.
She had a life-long compassion of helping others starting as a teenage candy striper and continuing into her later years where she volunteered at Hospice, Abraham House and at St. Luke's Hospital until she was in her mid-eighties. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 113 Ladies Auxiliary, Whitesboro, NY, the Sts. Cosmas and Damian Society, and she enjoyed volunteering at the Stanley Theater.
Anna Maria was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and devoted friend to many. She leaves her sons, Robert Leach of Jensen Beach FL, and David Leach of Washington DC; daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy Leach and Mike Cleveland of Utica NY, Rosemary and Mitch Berkowitz of Newark DE, and Patricia and Joseph Rizzo Jr. of New Hartford NY; grandchildren, Brian Leach; Chelsea Leach and Mike Robinson; Halie Berkowitz; and Joseph Rizzo; and a great-grandchild, William Robinson.
Anna Maria is survived by her brother, Sebastian Convertino. She is predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Edith Convertino; sisters and brothers-in-law, Potenza and Gene DelMonte, and Nancy and John Potenza; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John and Jean Leach, William and Johan Leach, Kenneth Leach, Kathleen and Grant Fox, and Jack and Mary Cavanaugh.
Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 4:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations may be made to Abraham House, 1203 Kemble Street, Utica, NY 13501; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Anna Maria's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday at 10:00 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
