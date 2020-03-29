|
Anna P. Orsino 1927 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Anna P. Orsino, age 93, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, March 27, 2020. She passed at home, surrounded by much love from her children and grandchildren.
Anna was born in Utica, on January 4, 1927, the daughter of Fredrico and Catherina (Papa) Rosato, raised and educated in Utica schools and forever a resident of the East Side. She was proud of her heritage and her life on the East Side. She was joined in marriage to Anthony S. Orsino on June 28, 1952. It was a union of 52 years, until his passing in 2005. Their union was of unconditional love and respect for one another throughout their lives. Anna shared a firm belief in the value and importance of family life. She guided all in kindness and deep love, all the days of her life. She believed in the social media of neighbors and neighborhoods and guided her children to share that love of neighbor, friend and family throughout their upbringing. Her kindness was only exceeded by her generosity and love of her family.
Anna was employed at GE-Radio Receiver and met the love of her life there. She then went on to continue to provide for her loved ones by working at Montgomery Wards and at the Utica Public School system, serving as librarian for Potter and Washington School. Her kindness was always recognized long after her retirement. As it was not unusual for her former students or customers to come up to her and recall the understanding and love she showed them. It always warmed her heart when this occurred. She cherished the time spent watching her grandchildren after school with all them sitting at her kitchen table reading and coloring together. She especially enjoyed camp. There, she could sit back and relax to the sound of all the children running from camp to river and back and just enjoying the accomplishment of love of family she so deeply instilled in all. She felt closer to her loving husband when there. She sat for hours with her great-grandchildren on her lap whenever possible.
She was a communicant of St. Anthony's of Utica and served with the Saint Theresa Society.
Anna is survived by her sister, Josephine Burns; her children and their spouses, Virginia and Greg (deceased) Boehlert, of Sauquoit, Anthony Orsino and Bryn Rountree (deceased) of TX, Al and Kate Orsino, of New Hartford, Ray Orsino, of Schuyler, Victoria and Mark Orsino-Zalocha, of Sauquoit and Fred and Colleen Orsino, of Sauquoit. She is also survived by her 17 grandchildren, Gregory, Tessa and Emily Boehlert, Jessica Orsino-Jordan (Chris), Anthony J. Orsino, Christopher (Kristie) Randall, Anne-Marie (Matthew) Edmunds, Kathryn, Suzanne, Elizabeth (Chris) Jennings and Sara Orsino, Jackie (Joe) Bono, Natalie and Rayna Orsino, Amanda, Maria and Alyssa Orsino; and 10 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Anna, Cole and Pearl Jordan, Liam August, Madeline Elizabeth, Theo Alan Edmunds, Audrianna Bono and Emmett and Ely Randall. Others who shared in her life include, Allison Engelhart, Mike Mathias, Sal Sedotto, Patrick Starr, Kory Lewandrowski, Matt Lewis, Larry Desiato, Bryan Seabury and Joe Critelli.
Survivors also include her brother-in-law, Emone Orsino; and sister-in-law, Gloria Santostefano. She was predeceased by her brothers, Dominick Rosato and Robert Rosato; and sister, Angelina Pugliese.
The family wishes to thank Hospice for their kindness, understanding and compassion during this difficult part of Anna's life. Hospice allowed us to fulfill her wishes to remain in her loving home for 93 years, as her final days came - for this we are forever grateful. Please consider donations to this great organization.
We also like to extend kind regards to all friends and family who comforted all with prayers, kind words and the true traditional neighborhood response of support with nourishment for the body, soul and enough good food to feed an army. We are an army, or even better FAMILY.
Due to the current CDC and health recommendations there is no public visitation. A private service will be held for family only. She will be laid to eternal rest by the love of her life In Calvary Cemetery.
A mass celebrating Anna's Life will be announced at a later date once church services become available.
Until then, please, when you see where help is needed, take the time to pay it forward. Mother always did and in doing so left a legacy of kindness, love, compassion and understanding. When one looks to the night sky you will see her. She is now the brightest star shining in the night sky. We love you Mother. The landscape will be empty with you gone.
Mother, now that you are reunited with Dad, please tell him we all said, "Anchi-wha-wha".
You are encouraged to leave condolences on the funeral home website www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Freidel and Edmunds Funeral & Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020