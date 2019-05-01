|
Anna Wadas 1921 - 2019
YORKVILLE - Anna Wadas, 97, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019.
She was born on December 20, 1921, a daughter of Mary Kulpa and John Kwiatkowski, receiving her education in local schools. On May 17, 1941, Anna was united in marriage to Stephen Wadas in St. Mary's Church, N.Y. Mills. Mr. Wadas passed away on January 24, 2008. The couple resided in New York Mills and Yorkville. Mrs. Wadas was employed by General Electric and Holy Trinity Church. She was a life member of St. Mary's Church and its Sacred Heart of Jesus Rosary Society. She had been a member of the New York Mills, Yorkville and Hilltop Senior Citizens.
One of Anna's proudest moments was getting her driver's license in her 50's. We hope heaven has no speed limits.
Survivors include her three children, Elaine (Lawrence) Baker, Richard (Angela) Wadas, Mary Ann (Terrance) Rowlands, Whitesboro; also seven grandchildren; twelve precious great-grandchildren; along with nieces and nephews; and a very special niece, Halina Borowiec. She was predeceased by her grandson, David; sister, Josephine (Stanley) Zima; brother-in-law, Stanley (Jane) Wadas; and nephew, Stanley Zima.
Anna's Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart/St. Mary's Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, N.Y. Mills, with Father Arthur Krawzcenko officiating. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus St. Casimir Cemetery, Whitestown. In keeping with Anna's wishes there will be no calling hours.
Arrangements in care of Wolanin Funeral Home, Inc., N.Y. Mills.
In memory of Anna, please consider St. Mary's Church Renovation Fund. Anna's family would like to thank Halina and the staff at The Grand (2 South) for the excellent care and genuine compassion shown in taking care of our mom, Thank you. We would also like to thank Father Arthur Krawczenko.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 1 to May 2, 2019