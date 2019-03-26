|
Mrs. Anne Bianco-Stinebrickner 1959 - 2019
WHITESBORO, NEW YORK - Mrs. Anne T. Bianco-Stinebrickner, 59, passed away, unexpectedly at home, with her loving husband, Gerald, by her side on Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Anne was born in Utica, on April 24, 1959, a daughter of the late Anthony and Violet (Funicello) Bianco. She was educated at St. Francis DeSales High School and later attended MVCC, where she majored in accounting. On August 9, 1986, Anne was joined in marriage to Gerald. They have shared a very loving marriage, devoted to each other and their family, for over thirty-two years.
Anne was the co-owner and president of Continental Roofing. She began in the business as a teenager with her dad, Tony and Uncle Paul. She, along with her brother, Paul, eventually took over and have operated the business for over forty years. Anne was the glue that kept it all together.
Her parents died at a relatively young age and Anne immediately assumed the role of the family matriarch. She took this job very seriously and dedicated her life to caring for her husband and family. Although she had no children of her own, she was the caring and loving mother to her siblings, nephews, aunts and uncles. Her absence among us leaves a void that is impossible to fill. Rest in Peace, Anne, you will be forever missed.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Gerald; brother, Paul Bianco and Emily Rios; sister, Josephine Godin; nephews, Anthony, Paul, Angelo, Frank and Michael and his wife, Sarah Bianco; several cousins, especially, Angela DeVito; two special aunts, Mary Stinebrickner and Bernice Harrington; three special friends, Mayme Fluharty, Louann Mandronico and Irene Cornish; and seven godchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Palmerino Bianco; and several aunts and uncles, including Aunt Lena Bianco.
Her funeral will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. from The Matt Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., at Mohawk St., Utica.
In memory of Anne, please consider the or .
