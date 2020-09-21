1/1
Anne Cioch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Cioch 1925 - 2020
HERKIMER - Anne Cioch, 95, of Herkimer, passed away, Sunday, September 20, 2020, at home with her family by her side.
She was born in S. Columbia, NY, on February 16, 1925, the daughter of the late Elek and Justina Wereszczak. She attended Mohawk Schools and graduated from Mohawk High School and later attended Utica School of Commerce. She was married to Theodore Cioch on May 26, 1951 in St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Ted passed away on July 4, 2016. Anne was employed in the Radio Receiving Department for General Electric and later for MDS, Herkimer, for many years. She was a communicant of Christ Episcopal Church, Herkimer.
Anne is survived by three sons, Gary Cioch and his wife, Judith, of Herkimer, James Cioch and his companion, Valerie Preston, of Mohawk and Joseph Cioch and his wife, Debra, of Deerfield; her grandchildren, James Cioch and his wife, Emily, Lesley and her husband, Serge Reinert, Leah Cioch Kavanagh and her husband, Shawn and Emily Laurel Cioch; two great-grandchildren, Theodore James Cioch and Harper Anne Reinert; one brother, Elek Wereszczak, of Herkimer; one sister, Catherine Wereszczak, of Utica; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Peter Vercz and Nick Vercz; and two sisters, Mary Langow and Olga Pyc.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday evening at 7:00 in the V.J.Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort, with the Rev. Steve Scarcia, officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of her family in Oak Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Wednesday evening from 5:00 until the time of services at the V.J.Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc.
Her funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, 329 S. Washington St., Herkimer, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Anne's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc.
203 2nd Ave
Frankfort, NY 13340
(315) 894-2211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved