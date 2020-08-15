Anne E. Hahn 1927 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Anne E. Hahn, age 92, of New Hartford, NY, died on August 11, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
Anne was born on October 26, 1927, in Oneida, NY, a daughter of Walter and Kathleen Garvin Wilcox. She was a graduate of Oneida High School and went on to receive her bachelor's degree from Georgian Court College.
On September 12, 1953, Anne was united in marriage to Arthur J. Hahn, Jr., in Oneida. Art passed away on December 10, 2001.
Anne taught school in Geneva, NY, before retiring to care for her five loving children. She was a member of the Junior League and volunteered for the Red Cross, March of Dimes, Meals on Wheels and the American Cancer Society.
Anne was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church and The Newman Center at Utica College. As a member of the Yahnundasis Golf Club, Anne was an avid golfer and tennis player, winning many tournaments and enjoying the friendly competition that went along with it. Anne, along with her husband, loved the outdoors, taking great pleasure in boating, fishing and skiing with their family. They especially enjoyed spending time on their boat at Henderson Harbor on Lake Ontario.
Anne was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She loved to sing and often entertained her family and friends with her beautiful voice. Anne was the best playmate to her grandchildren, always active and full of fun. She leaves them with many happy memories.
She is survived by her son, Arthur J. Hahn, III, of New Hartford; a daughter, Lori Glennon and her husband, Joseph, of New Hartford; a daughter, Nancy Mulcahy and her husband, John, of Loudonville, NY; a son, Walter Hahn and his wife, Patti, of Rogers, AR; a daughter, Kathleen Rothschild and her husband, Gary, of Pelham, NY; her grandchildren, Morgan and Katie Glennon, Maggie, Jack and Daniel Mulcahy, Michael Hahn and Charlie, Phoebe and Leo Rothschild. She is also survived by a beloved sister, Mary Lou Morehouse, of Nashville, TN; and two sisters-in-law, Cynthia Wilcox, of Cuyahoga Falls, OH and Eleanor Williams, of Marcy; and several nieces and nephews. Anne was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her brothers, Robert and William Wilcox; and two brothers-in-law, Vincent Morehouse and Robert Williams; and a sister-in-law, Mary Wilcox.
Our family is grateful to Zumi Velic, Anne's loving caretaker and friend.
A private family service will be held.
Friends may consider Hospice and Palliative Care, Hew Hartford, NY or the Alzheimer's Association
in her memory.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com
.
Arrangements are in the care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Service, New Hartford.