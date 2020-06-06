Anne F. Barnes 1920 - 2020
CLINTON, NY - Anne F. (Szlosek) Barnes, age 99, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Lutheran Care, Clinton.
Anne was born in Utica on September 16, 1920 to the late Peter and Nellie Szlosek. She was raised and educated in Clinton, where she graduated from Clinton High School; she continued her education becoming a licensed Beautician. At one time, Mrs. Barnes held a position with Utica Drop Forge, Whitesboro, where she met and married her husband, Edwin R. Barnes. Mr. Barnes passed away on May 11, 2017 after over 68 years of marriage. She was a communicant of Our Lady of The Rosary Church.
Anne is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald F. and Jane Barnes, of Forestport, Daniel E. Barnes, of Clinton, Brian D. and Stephanie Barnes, of Marcy and Audrey Barnes, of Oriskany; six grandchildren, Amy and Nick Schmidt, Ed and Katey Barnes, Michael and Heather Barnes, Cheryl and Justin Palmer, Jeff and Mandy Barnes and Steven and Kaitlyn Barnes; ten great-grandchildren; and a sister, Helen Esposito, of CO. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Anne was preceded in death by her son, Robert G. Barnes; a stepgrandson, Dan LaGasse; and several brothers and sisters.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. Burial will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitestown, at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences are encouraged by the family to be left on the funeral home's website at www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.