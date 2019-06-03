Anne G. (Cox) Griffiths 1935 - 2019

Her Family Was Paramount

CLINTON - Anne G. (Cox) Griffiths, 83, formerly of Yorkville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with her loving family by her side.

Anne was born on August 16, 1935, in Utica, the daughter of Robert and Gertrude (Coupe) Cox. She was a graduate of Whitesboro High School and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from SUNY Brockport.

On July 26, 1958, Anne married Richard R. Griffiths in Sacred Heart Church, a blessed union of 52 years prior to his passing on June 5, 2011. Anne was a teacher with the Whitesboro Central School District and at Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School retiring in 2005. A career teacher, she believed to teach was to touch a student's life forever.

Anne was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was known for hosting many family gatherings as her family was paramount and the grandchildren could do no wrong. If they asked for a cookie, she gave two. Anne loved playing cards, especially Gin Rummy. She was very spiritual, attending weekly Mass, most recently at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. Her sense of humor was evident and her listening skills appreciated while drinking tea and reflecting on stories of the old days.

Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Roberta and Timothy Matthews, Frankfort, Dianne (Lloyd) Church, Rensselaer and Andrea (Brian) Connery, New Hartford; son, Robert (Jeanne) Griffiths, Whitesboro; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Harold Walker, Clinton; five grandchildren, Andrew and his partner, Elizabeth Afable, Elliott and Nathaniel Matthews and Jack and Claire Connery; several nieces and nephews; and feline companion, Emily.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 4 - 6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd, Utica. Funeral services will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Anne's name may be made to Notre Dame Elementary School (NDES) scholarships. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

