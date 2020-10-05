Anne Marie (Bentro) Talarico 1950 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Mrs. Anne Marie (Bentro) Talarico, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Utica, NY, on January 18, 1950, a daughter of the late Anthony N. "Tony" and Doris R. (Bork) Bentro. Anne Marie was raised and educated in Utica, graduating from T.R. Proctor High School in 1967; she continued her education at Utica College where she was awarded a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. On September 10, 1982, in Verona, NY, she married Norman J. Talarico; the couple shared in a union blessed with over 38 years of marriage. Mrs. Talarico retired in 1997 as a supervisor for the Teamsters, Local 182 in Utica, after thirty years of loyal service.
Some of Anne Marie's favorite times were spent gaming at the casinos in Montreal and Kingston. One of her greatest joys in life has been becoming a "Nonnie". Her time spent doting on her daughter and granddaughters is what she lived for. Anne Marie will always be remembered for her compassion, kindness and generosity. Her heart was truly one of a kind.
Surviving are her husband, Norman; a daughter and son-in-law, Francesca and Elvis Sabanagic, of Utica; three adored grandchildren, Adriana "Bean", Melania "Sissy" and Alessandra "Jadie" Sabanagic, all of Utica; and a sister, Deborah Bentro Girmonde, of New York Mills. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews, Tony and Nicole DelVecchio, Nikki and Greg Tomidy, Tiffany Gorea, Angela Talarico, Joey and Deanna Talarico, Andrew Talarico and Anthony Talarico; great nieces, great nephews and cousins; in-laws, Joseph and Maria Talarico; and her canine companions, "Rosie" and "Betsy".
She was preceded in death by a sister, Lynne A. Bentro, in 2002.
In keeping with Anne Marie's wishes there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 11:00 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel/ Blessed Sacrament Church, Utica. Social distancing, registration for contact tracing and a mask covering your nose and mouth will be required.
Donations in Anne Marie's memory may be considered to either, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502. Envelopes will be available at church. Interment will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adrean Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, NY.
To view Anne's online memorial, please go to www.adreanfuneralservices.com
.