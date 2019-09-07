|
|
Anne Ruth Rebeck 1924 - 2019
CLINTON - Anne Ruth Rebeck, 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Sitrin Health Care Center.
Anne was born on February 1, 1924, in Auburn, NY, the oldest child of the late Meyer and Gertrude (Winkelstein) Rothschild. She was educated in the Auburn school system. Anne was involved in sports, primarily tennis and swimming, during her high school years.
For many years, she was an avid Mah Jong player and in her later years, enjoyed playing Bridge. She enjoyed the games, yet mostly the long term relationships she developed over the years with her fellow players.
Anne worked at Faxton Hospital for many years and later, the Utica Post Office.
She served as Matron of the Eastern Star Shoshana Chapter and President of the Bikur Cholem Society. Some of her duties involved liaison work with the Charles T. Sitrin Home at its inception.
On April 4, 1948, Anne and Meyer Rebeck were married in the B'Nai Israel Temple in Auburn. They enjoyed a blessed union of 47 years prior to his passing on March 24, 1996.
The couple had two children, Charles H. Rebeck, and Dr. Barry M. Rebeck.
Besides her sons, she leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Graveside services for Anne will be on Monday at 1 p.m. at Temple Beth-El Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.surridgeandroberts.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019