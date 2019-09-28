Home

Annie Jo Voss

Annie Jo Voss 1937 - 2019
UTICA - Annie J. (Walker) Voss, 82, went from labor to reward as she answered the Masters call on Saturday, September, 21, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Road, Utica, NY. Family and friends are also invited to call on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 9-9:45 a.m., at St. Paul's Baptist Church, 219 Leah Street, Utica. Annie's Home Going Celebration will commence immediately following, at 10:00 a.m., with Reverend Marilyn Bell, Pastor and James L. Griffin, Pastor officiating.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019
