Anthony "Tony" A. Korrie 1933 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD/MELBOURNE BEACH, FL– Anthony "Tony" A. Korrie, 87, passed away at home, on Friday, July 31, 2020.
Tony was born on May 19, 1933, the son of Abraham and Susan (Nackley) Korrie. He was a 1951 graduate of UFA and a US Army veteran. On April 19, 1958, Tony married Florence Grizzuto, at St. Louis Gonzaga Church. They shared a blessed union of 56 years, prior to her passing on August 18, 2014.
After graduating high school, Tony entered the construction workforce as a carpenter. He was promoted within and eventually became owner and President of H.R. Beebe from 1976 to 1998. He was very active in MVBE as a trustee of union funds, as well as a Rotarian.Tony was very proud of the many construction projects he completed and would point out his company's work as he drove by them.
Tony was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He lived his life according to a high moral code, leading by example and will be remembered for being ethical, fair, honest and hardworking. He was self-frugal but generous with others. For over 40 years, Tony loved his Canadarago Lake camp. Every year he looked forward to his trips south to Melbourne Beach, Florida with Florence. Many days at 2 p.m. sharp, the financial summits took place in the pool. He was a fan of tennis, fishing, shrimping and finding carpentry projects. Both Tony and his wife were avid dancers for many years until her illness.
Tony is survived by his children, Robert (Bridget) Korrie, Deerfield and Kelhi (Rodney) Giarrusso, Mohawk; grandchildren, Thya (Ian) Roseen, Adam (Renee) Lopez, heavenly granddaughter, Erin Lopez, Brett, Devin (Kaitlin) and Sara Korrie; great-granddaughters, Cecelia Mertz and Ava Vassor; brothers, Louis Korrie, John Korrie, Patrick (Mary Lou) Korrie, George (Phyllis) Korrie; sister-in-law, Rosemary Conte; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be missed by his many friends at the outdoor resorts of Melbourne Beach, FL. Tony was predeceased by his siblings and in-laws, Kaye Bolecek, Joseph (Ann) Korrie, Ann (Sal) Benincasa and Rosemary Korrie.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, from 3 to 6 p.m., at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence following visitation.
Remembrances in Tony's name may be made to the charity of your choice
The Korrie family extends their gratitude to Sitrin Health Care Center Cedarbrook for the excellent care they provided Tony.
