Anthony Bernard Bauer 1936 - 2019
ROME - Anthony Bernard Bauer, 83, of Rome, senior vice president of Rome Savings Bank until his retirement in 2000, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse, after a brief illness.
Born in Rome on May 14, 1936, he was the son of Emeran and Mathilde Stamm Bauer. He attended St. Mary's School and graduated from St. Aloysius Academy in 1955. He attended St. Andrew's College, Rochester, Utica College and the American Institute of Banking. In 1959, Tony joined the staff of Rome Savings Bank, where he was employed for more than forty years. He was previously employed at the Farmers Bank Branch of Marine Midland Trust Company. On May 9, 1959, Tony married Elizabeth A. Grabowski in Holy Trinity Church, Utica. The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on May 9, 2019.
Tony served on the board of Catholic Charities and various committees of the Rome United Way for many years. He was treasurer of Rome Bureau of Family Services, Rome Catholic High School Redwings Club and the Optimist Club. He served on the RCH finance committee and was a member of the Lake Delta Volunteer Fire Department, Knights of Columbus, Rome Elks Lodge, Polish Home and Polish Independent Club. Tony served as president of the Central New York Chapter of Bank Administration Institute and vice president of the Upstate Division of the Savings Forum for Operations, Audit and Control.
He was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, where he served on the parish council and the finance committee. He was later a member of St. Mary's/St. Peter's Church.
Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kathleen and Paul Skavina, of Rome and Diane and Brian Munley, of Warrensburg, MO; two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Lise Bauer, of Rome and David and Jean Bauer, of Lee Center; seven grandchildren, Matthew Skavina, Rachel Skavina, Sara Robbins and her husband, Michael, Mary Ellis and her husband, Vincent, Sean Munley, Colin Munley and Olivia Bauer; and two great-grandchildren, Carmella and Madelyn Ellis.
Calling hours are 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, at the Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, 418 N. George St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, at St. Mary's Oratory, 210 W. Liberty St. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, 1106 W. Liberty St.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's/St. Peter's Church Memorial Fund.
The family wishes to thank the Rome Fire Department, AmCare Ambulance, Emergency Department staff of Rome Memorial Hospital and the Intensive Care Unit staff of St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse, along with various area doctors for their care and compassion.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 11 to July 12, 2019