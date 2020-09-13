Anthony F. Cassia 1928 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Anthony F. Cassia, age 91, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Masonic Care Community with the love and support of his family.
He was born in Utica, on November 8, 1928, a son of the late Anthony and Louise Preston Cassia. He was educated in Utica Schools and was a graduate of the Christian Brothers Academy of Albany. Anthony served our country during WWII in the US Navy stationed aboard the USS Siboney CVE-112 and USS Salerno Bay CVE-110. On July 15, 1950, he was married to Mary S. Cariglio, in St. Anthony of Padua Church, a blessed union of 65 years, until her passing on August 21, 2015. Anthony was employed with the General Electric Co. for over 30 years, until his retirement. He was a proud lifetime member of the New Hartford American Legion.
Surviving are his daughters and sons-in-law, Suzanne (Jerry) Gasz, of Williamsville, NY, Bernadette (James) Lelio, of Endicott, NY, Karen (Gary) Schrader, of Middleville, NY and Lisa (Michael) Abate, of Charlotte, NC; one son and daughter-in-law, Gary (Carmen) Cassia, of Clinton, NY; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, at 11:00 a.m., in St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church, Utica, with Military Honors conferred. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In keeping with CDC guidelines face masks, social distancing and trace signing are required at church.
