|
|
Anthony F. Diana 1924 - 2019
UTICA - Anthony F. Diana, our beloved father, age 94, entered into the Lord's kingdom after a wonderful life. At the time of his passing on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, his loving family was by his side.
He was born in Utica on December 19, 1924, the son of the late Giuseppe and Victoria (Frisillo) Diana. He was the eldest member of Laborers' International Union Local 35 until his death, and retired from Hardy and Parry Construction after 30 years of service. He established the Construction Apprenticeship Program at Mohawk Valley Community College in the 1980's.
Anthony adored his family. He loved gatherings and looked forward to many traditions of having everyone at his home to celebrate Thanksgiving, 4th of July, and Memorial Day. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed picking berries and mushrooms. He loved the outdoors and was an expert in locating many of the wonderful fishing spots in Oneida and Madison Counties. He loved working out at the Fitness Mill and did so three days a week up to the age of 93. He would spend quality time socializing and having lunch at the former Utica Hydra-Matic Services on Elizabeth Street with the original owner and dear friend, the late Hank Panera, the late Thomas Brown, and the former owner David Arnum.
He will always be remembered by his two beloved sons and their loves, David A. Diana and Maria A. Paladino, and Philip A. and his wife Paula M. Diana. He cared deeply about his four precious grandchildren, Marissa, and Ryan; Nicholas, and Amelia Diana. He was predeceased by his love of 30 years, Angelina Booras. He was once married to the late Anna M. (Thomas) Diana. Anthony also leaves his loving sisters-in-law, Mary L., and Dolores R. Thomas; his devoted nieces and nephews, Louise (Diana) Carletta, Barbara Diana, Raymond Jr. and Vicky Diana, Kit and Robert Diana, Barry and Jean (Diana) Tallman, Daniel Diana, Thomas and Mary Ann Diana, John and Karen Diana, James Diana, Louie and Michelle Spiridigloizzi, Anthony and Mariann Spiridigloizzi, Martha and Richard Steet, Rosemary and Skip Napier, Gloria Rogers, and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Tony was blessed with the loving friendship of Sandra Grigoriadis and her late husband Paul "Lucky." He was predeceased by three brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas and Irene, Raymond and Sally, and Medio Diana; one sister, Anna Spiridigloizzi and her husband Louie; and a sister-in-law, Kay Thomas.
Deepest gratitude to his neighbors Karen Cox and Bruce Zakala who provided constant friendship and enduring love for over 20 years, and for their compassionate care for him during the last months of his life.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-4 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Anthony's funeral service will commence on Monday morning at 10:00 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at his home parish, St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Entombment will follow in Christ Our Savior Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019