Anthony F. Grieco
1942 - 2020
ROME/WHITESBORO, NY - Mr. Anthony F. Grieco, age 78, of Whitesboro, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, with his beloved wife by his side.
He was born in Rome, NY on January 30, 1942, a son of the late Frank and Marie Louise Graziano Grieco and was a graduate of RFA. Anthony also was a graduate of MVCC and earned his BS Degree in Education from SUNY Oswego College. On June 24, 1972, he was married to Liliane Ray in St. John the Baptist Church, Rome, NY, a blessed union of 48 years.
Surviving are his wife, Lily; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Anthony J. Grieco, of Whitesboro and James (Jim) and Bridget Grieco, of NC; his cherished grandchildren, James P., Rachel, John, Rose and Matteo Grieco; his brother and sister-in-law, Vincent C. and Diane Grieco, of Lee Center; brother-in-law, James V. Ray, Jr., of NC; and nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his in-laws, James V. Sr. and Laura Camardo Ray; and his nephew, Michael Grieco.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 11:45 AM in St. John the Baptist Church, 210 E. Dominick St., Rome, NY, with the Rev. Fr. Paul Angelicchio officiating. In keeping with CDC guidelines, face masks, social distancing and name registration at church are mandatory.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:45 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
