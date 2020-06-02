Anthony J. Campanaro
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony J. Campanaro 1973 - 2020
UTICA - Anthony J. Campanaro, 46, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Anthony was born in New Hartford on September 11, 1973, a son of Joseph Campanaro and the late June (Iannone) Campanaro. Anthony was a 1992 graduate of Notre Dame High School and later graduated from the LeCordon Bleu Culinary Institute, Orlando, FL. For several years, he worked for the City of Utica and then later at Walt Disney World, Florida. Anthony was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church, New Hartford. In his spare time, he enjoyed cooking, bowling, electronic gaming, reading, writing poetry, watching professional wrestling and was a big Ohio State football fan.
Anthony is survived by his father, Joseph Campanaro; a daughter, Megan Everett, Utica; a granddaughter, Sophia Rose; two brothers, Donald (Kathleen) Campanaro, Canastota and Robert (Theresa) Campanaro, Piscataway, NJ; a sister, Lorraine (Dale) Czeck, Whitesboro; nieces and nephews, Matthew Campanaro, Caitlin (Jamie) Boylan, Daniel (Paige Talbot) Campanaro, Michael (Megan) Campanaro nephew and godson, James (Samantha) Campanaro, Alexandra Campanaro, Robert Czeck, nephew and godson, Joseph Czeck and Steven Czeck; godmother, Carolyn Iannone; godson, Jordan Everett; goddaughter, Riley Czeck; special friends, Melissa and Lindsay Everett and Jerry Santy; and canine companion, Pepper.
In keeping with the directives of New York State and the CDC there are no public services. A public Celebration of Anthony's Life will be held at a later time.
Those so wishing may make donations to Mother Angelica, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or have Masses said at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Anthony's memory.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at Heintzfuneralservice.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintz Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved