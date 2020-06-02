Anthony J. Campanaro 1973 - 2020
UTICA - Anthony J. Campanaro, 46, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Anthony was born in New Hartford on September 11, 1973, a son of Joseph Campanaro and the late June (Iannone) Campanaro. Anthony was a 1992 graduate of Notre Dame High School and later graduated from the LeCordon Bleu Culinary Institute, Orlando, FL. For several years, he worked for the City of Utica and then later at Walt Disney World, Florida. Anthony was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church, New Hartford. In his spare time, he enjoyed cooking, bowling, electronic gaming, reading, writing poetry, watching professional wrestling and was a big Ohio State football fan.
Anthony is survived by his father, Joseph Campanaro; a daughter, Megan Everett, Utica; a granddaughter, Sophia Rose; two brothers, Donald (Kathleen) Campanaro, Canastota and Robert (Theresa) Campanaro, Piscataway, NJ; a sister, Lorraine (Dale) Czeck, Whitesboro; nieces and nephews, Matthew Campanaro, Caitlin (Jamie) Boylan, Daniel (Paige Talbot) Campanaro, Michael (Megan) Campanaro nephew and godson, James (Samantha) Campanaro, Alexandra Campanaro, Robert Czeck, nephew and godson, Joseph Czeck and Steven Czeck; godmother, Carolyn Iannone; godson, Jordan Everett; goddaughter, Riley Czeck; special friends, Melissa and Lindsay Everett and Jerry Santy; and canine companion, Pepper.
In keeping with the directives of New York State and the CDC there are no public services. A public Celebration of Anthony's Life will be held at a later time.
Those so wishing may make donations to Mother Angelica, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or have Masses said at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Anthony's memory.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
UTICA - Anthony J. Campanaro, 46, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Anthony was born in New Hartford on September 11, 1973, a son of Joseph Campanaro and the late June (Iannone) Campanaro. Anthony was a 1992 graduate of Notre Dame High School and later graduated from the LeCordon Bleu Culinary Institute, Orlando, FL. For several years, he worked for the City of Utica and then later at Walt Disney World, Florida. Anthony was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church, New Hartford. In his spare time, he enjoyed cooking, bowling, electronic gaming, reading, writing poetry, watching professional wrestling and was a big Ohio State football fan.
Anthony is survived by his father, Joseph Campanaro; a daughter, Megan Everett, Utica; a granddaughter, Sophia Rose; two brothers, Donald (Kathleen) Campanaro, Canastota and Robert (Theresa) Campanaro, Piscataway, NJ; a sister, Lorraine (Dale) Czeck, Whitesboro; nieces and nephews, Matthew Campanaro, Caitlin (Jamie) Boylan, Daniel (Paige Talbot) Campanaro, Michael (Megan) Campanaro nephew and godson, James (Samantha) Campanaro, Alexandra Campanaro, Robert Czeck, nephew and godson, Joseph Czeck and Steven Czeck; godmother, Carolyn Iannone; godson, Jordan Everett; goddaughter, Riley Czeck; special friends, Melissa and Lindsay Everett and Jerry Santy; and canine companion, Pepper.
In keeping with the directives of New York State and the CDC there are no public services. A public Celebration of Anthony's Life will be held at a later time.
Those so wishing may make donations to Mother Angelica, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or have Masses said at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Anthony's memory.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.