Anthony J. "Tony" Cappadonia 1940 - 2020
EARLVILLE - Anthony J. "Tony" Cappadonia, 79, of N. Main St., passed away, Monday, March 2, 2020, at Community General Hospital, Syracuse.
He was born, April 18, 1940, in Sherburne, NY, a son of Anthony F. and Jennie Bonsie Cappadonia and was a graduate of Sherburne High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served from 1959 until 1962. On July 25, 1959, Anthony married Anita Johnson in Sherburne, a loving union of 60 years. Anthony was the Postmaster of the Sherburne Post Office until his retirement. He had previously been the Assistant Postmaster in the Hamilton Post Office. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather whose family was his greatest joy. His favorite sport was hunting on "the hill".
When his children were young, Tony enjoyed working with youngsters coaching Pee Wee wrestling and Little League. He was a fan of Syracuse University sports.
Surviving are his wife, Anita; children, John Cappadonia, of Denver, CO, Tom Cappadonia (Mary Spratt), of Earlville, Teresa Hanrahan, of Auburndale, FL and James Cappadonia; grandchildren, Adriana, Anthony and Sofia Cappadonia, all of Ohio; his furry best bud, Jake; sister, Joan (John) Asma; brothers, Jerry Cappadonia and David (Alice) Cappadonia; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Joe (Laurentia) Cappadonia; a sister, Mary (John) Roberts; and one sister-in-law, Wilma Cappadonia.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Chenango Co. SPCA, 6160 County Rd. 32, Norwich, NY 13815 or to the at .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 8 to Mar. 12, 2020