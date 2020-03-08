Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
3 Preston St
Earlville, NY 13332
(315) 691-2462
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Cappadonia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. "Tony" Cappadonia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony J. "Tony" Cappadonia Obituary
Anthony J. "Tony" Cappadonia 1940 - 2020
EARLVILLE - Anthony J. "Tony" Cappadonia, 79, of N. Main St., passed away, Monday, March 2, 2020, at Community General Hospital, Syracuse.
He was born, April 18, 1940, in Sherburne, NY, a son of Anthony F. and Jennie Bonsie Cappadonia and was a graduate of Sherburne High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served from 1959 until 1962. On July 25, 1959, Anthony married Anita Johnson in Sherburne, a loving union of 60 years. Anthony was the Postmaster of the Sherburne Post Office until his retirement. He had previously been the Assistant Postmaster in the Hamilton Post Office. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather whose family was his greatest joy. His favorite sport was hunting on "the hill".
When his children were young, Tony enjoyed working with youngsters coaching Pee Wee wrestling and Little League. He was a fan of Syracuse University sports.
Surviving are his wife, Anita; children, John Cappadonia, of Denver, CO, Tom Cappadonia (Mary Spratt), of Earlville, Teresa Hanrahan, of Auburndale, FL and James Cappadonia; grandchildren, Adriana, Anthony and Sofia Cappadonia, all of Ohio; his furry best bud, Jake; sister, Joan (John) Asma; brothers, Jerry Cappadonia and David (Alice) Cappadonia; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Joe (Laurentia) Cappadonia; a sister, Mary (John) Roberts; and one sister-in-law, Wilma Cappadonia.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Chenango Co. SPCA, 6160 County Rd. 32, Norwich, NY 13815 or to the at .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 8 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -