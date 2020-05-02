Anthony J. Inserra 1944 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Mr. Anthony J. Inserra, age 75, of Utica, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Born in Utica, NY, on October 13, 1944, Anthony was the son of the late Salvatore and Nellie (Dote) Inserra. Raised and educated locally, he attended T.R. Proctor High School.
On October 23, 1972, Anthony married the former Gloria Peterson. The couple shared in a union blessed with more than 47 years of marriage. Mr. Inserra retired from the Gold Medal Packing Company, Inc., Marcy, after many years of loyal service.
Anthony enjoyed many enjoyable times at his family's summer home on the St. Lawrence River, where he frequently fished. Anthony enjoyed the excitement of the casino and the thrill of gaming. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife, Gloria; two daughters and a son-in-law, Rita and Louis Santiago, of Frankfort and Deena Inserra and her companion, David Yeomans, both of Utica; a granddaughter, Allie Aceto and her companion, Steve Pardi; a sister, Dolores DeeDee Carrock, all of Utica; and a brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Diane Inserra, of Las Vegas. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and in-laws. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Nicole Inserra; a grandson, Anthony J. Inserra-Santiago; and his sister, Rita D. Rocco.
In keeping with Anthony's wishes and due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no public calling hours or funeral services at this time.
Online condolences are encouraged by the family to be left on the funeral home's website, www.adreanfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adrean Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, NY.
UTICA, NY - Mr. Anthony J. Inserra, age 75, of Utica, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Born in Utica, NY, on October 13, 1944, Anthony was the son of the late Salvatore and Nellie (Dote) Inserra. Raised and educated locally, he attended T.R. Proctor High School.
On October 23, 1972, Anthony married the former Gloria Peterson. The couple shared in a union blessed with more than 47 years of marriage. Mr. Inserra retired from the Gold Medal Packing Company, Inc., Marcy, after many years of loyal service.
Anthony enjoyed many enjoyable times at his family's summer home on the St. Lawrence River, where he frequently fished. Anthony enjoyed the excitement of the casino and the thrill of gaming. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife, Gloria; two daughters and a son-in-law, Rita and Louis Santiago, of Frankfort and Deena Inserra and her companion, David Yeomans, both of Utica; a granddaughter, Allie Aceto and her companion, Steve Pardi; a sister, Dolores DeeDee Carrock, all of Utica; and a brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Diane Inserra, of Las Vegas. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and in-laws. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Nicole Inserra; a grandson, Anthony J. Inserra-Santiago; and his sister, Rita D. Rocco.
In keeping with Anthony's wishes and due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no public calling hours or funeral services at this time.
Online condolences are encouraged by the family to be left on the funeral home's website, www.adreanfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adrean Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, NY.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2020.