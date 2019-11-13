|
|
Anthony J. Inserra-Santiago 2006 - 2019
FRANKFORT - Anthony J. Inserra-Santiago, age 13, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, with his loving family by his side, at the Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse.
Born in New Hartford, on February 12, 2006, Anthony was the son of Louis and Rita (Inserra) Santiago. Anthony was raised and educated in local schools and currently attended seventh grade at Notre Dame High School. He was proud and excited to advance from grammar school to high school. An avid gamer, Anthony was a master at interactive video games. He loved music and spent many enjoyable hours on Youtube.
He is survived by his beloved parents, Louis and Rita Santiago; maternal grandparents, Anthony and Gloria Inserra; aunts, Deena Inserra and her companion, David Yeomans, all of Utica and Yvette Santiago, of New York City; several great-aunts, great-uncles, his cousins, including Allie Aceto, who was like a sister to him; and his best friend, Vaughn "Dooper" James.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Anthony's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Friday morning at 11:00 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, 222 Genesee St., Utica. The family will receive visitors in church at the conclusion of services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adrean Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, N.Y.
The spiritual guidance and sincere compassion shared by Rev. Joseph Salerno, will long be of great comfort to the family. A sincere thank you is offered to the entire staff of Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse, especially acknowledging, Dr. Jennifer Zuccaro and the PICC Team, for their valiant efforts and extreme care and support offered to Anthony and his family through this very difficult time.
To view Anthony's online memorial please go to www.adreanfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019