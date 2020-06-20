Anthony J. Palladino 1945 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Anthony J. "Butch" Palladino, age 75, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Anthony was born in Utica, the son of the late Anthonio and Sadie (Gleba) Palladino. He was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and attended Mohawk Valley Community College. While in high school, he was the color guard captain of the Magnificent Yankees Drum and Bugle Corp.
From 1964 through 1968, he served in the US Army. He was stationed in Panama during the Vietnam War and upon return, completed 25 years in the Army Reserves.
On August 9, 1969, Anthony married his sweetheart, the former Mary Ann Ziober; they recently celebrated 50 years of marriage last summer with his family. After retiring from the Mele Manufacturing Company as a Traffic Manager in 1995, his love for fishing grew. He would spend many hours fishing and tying flies. In his spare time, he doted on his grandchildren and enjoyed attending their sporting events and spoiling them rotten.
Over the years, Anthony was involved in community service while a member of the Utica Post 229. Not only was he the Utica Post Commander from 2010-2013, he served as Oneida County Commander from 2014-2015. He was also a member of 40 & 8 American Legion and was a third degree knight with the Knights of Columbus.
Anthony (Poppi) is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; a daughter, Ann Marie and comical grandson, Drew; his son, David and cherished granddaughter, Francesca and her fiancé, Allan Moss; a brother, Joseph; and many other family members and friends. Also surviving are his step-grandchildren, Teona, Noelle and Bella, who have a special place in his heart. One cannot forget his buddy, fur baby, Liam.
He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Mary Carey; and many other family members.
The family would like to thank all the essential workers who cared for Poppi over the past year at various hospitals, nursing homes and ambulance services. They truly are unsung heroes that should be recognized.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to St. Jude www.stjude.org or Steven Swan Human Society www.stevens-swan.org.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a Mass of Christian Burial was held privately at Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, New York Mills. Burial took place in St. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery, Whitestown. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
To view Mr. Palladino's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.