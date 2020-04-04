|
|
Anthony J. Randazzo 1924 - 2020
Proudly Served Under General George Patton
NEW HARTFORD - Mr. Anthony J. Randazzo, age 95, of New Hartford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, with the love and caring of his family.
He was born on May 23, 1924, in Utica, a son of the late Anthony and Theresa Trankini Randazzo. Anthony was a graduate of Utica College of Syracuse University and attended St. John's Law School, NYC. On November 23, 1947, he was joined in marriage to Bessie Broccoli, a blessed union of 65 years, until her passing in 2013. Anthony proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII, having been a recipient of two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star, serving under General George Patton. He had a distinguished career as a consultant in the defense industry and was a member of the Old Crow Association, VFW, Masons and .
Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Judith and Dominick Arcuri, of Richmond, VA; one son and daughter-in-law, Thaddeus and Gail Randazzo, of New Hartford; his beloved grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Anthony J. (Randy) Randazzo, III in 2007.
Anthony's family will gather for a private Graveside Funeral Service in Forest Hill Cemetery, at a future date, with Military Honors conferred.
Please keep Anthony in your thoughts and prayers.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020