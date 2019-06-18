|
Anthony J. "Tony" Salerno 1925 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Anthony J. "Tony" Salerno, age 94, passed into the arms of Jesus on Friday, June 14, 2019 at MVHS at St. Elizabeth Healthcare with the ones he loved most in his heart.
Born in Utica on February 3, 1925, Anthony was the son of the late Paul J. and Irene (Hance) Salerno. A member of the Greatest Generation and a proud veteran of the United States Army, Anthony honorably served his country during World War II stationed in China and India in the Transport Division. On July 20, 1946 he married the former Eleanora M. Pelle with whom he shared 68 years. They loved each other in mind and spirit, and they honored their nuptial vows. Eleanora passed away on August 2, 2014, and he has missed her every day since.
During his working years, Tony held a position at Grossman's Lumber Company where his intrinsic capability in carpentry came easy to him. He built his own home, made wood carvings for the dialysis patients and fine crafted furniture for others to adorn their home. His main employment was with the Bendix Corporation as a Planner. For many years, he worked for Oneida County Board of Elections setting up the voting machines. Just as he approached any other task during his life, he performed his workplace duties with precision and pride. Most importantly, he was a devoted husband, and a loving father who was supportive during his son's years of dialysis. He and his late wife volunteered with much devotion for the Kidney Society of the Mohawk Valley.
A true gentleman in every sense of the word, Tony had the gift of humor that complemented his personality, and he was blessed with friendships during every phase of his life. An affable, well-attired man, he was meticulous and conscientious, and he saw every endeavor to completion. He was a gardener extraordinaire at his home, and a Master Gardener for Cooperative Extension for over 35 years. His horticultural knowledge was extensive, and he was able to research unanswered questions - into his 90's - on his computer, a method of technology he had mastered! He was proud to be able to drive his own car until almost the very end of his life. He kept a clean home, but when he did his laundry his whites were "whiter than white".
Even during his recent illness, Tony remained independent; it was clearly his choice. He was very humble about all his good works, and any tributes that came to his heart and life were handled with grace and God's blessing. Tony was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where he was a longtime altar server, an honor he performed with reverence.
Anthony always kept close to his heart the memory of his son Joseph Anthony Salerno who preceded him on February 17, 2015. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Dolores Hance; his sister, Jennie Sharpe; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and beloved friends, Lydia Zegarelli, Lucy LaVine, and his Acacia Village family, especially Bob and Dottie Dever. He was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Paul "Jim" and Joan A. Salerno; sister and brother-in-law, Alice and James Saponaro; and in-laws, Nancy and Daniel Robilatto, and Thomas Sharpe.
The family extends their gratitude to the ICU staff at MVHS at St. Elizabeth Medical Center for the excellent care rendered to Tony.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Tony's honor may make a contribution to the Kidney Society of Central New York online at https://www.kidney.org/offices/nkf-central-new-york. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Anthony's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Friday at 12:00 from the funeral home and at 1:00 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Chapel.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 18 to June 19, 2019