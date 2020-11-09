Anthony J. Schreck 1923 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Mr. Anthony J. Schreck, 97, of Whitesboro, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Masonic Care Community, Utica.
Anthony was born in Utica, on March 30, 1923, the son of Charles and Wilhelmina (Goppert) Schreck. He was raised and educated in Utica and attended Utica Free Academy. Anthony honorably served as an MP in the US Army during WW II. On May 17, 1947, Anthony was united in marriage with Florence Pecheone at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church, Utica. At one time, Anthony was employed with Abelove Laundry, Utica and for many years, with Remington Arms, Ilion, retiring in 1985.
Anthony enjoyed watching sporting events and was a big NY Yankees fan.
He was a parishioner of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro.
Mr. Schreck is survived by his beloved wife, Florence; one son and daughter-in-law, Wayne J. and Catherine Schreck, of Hendersonville, NC; one sister-in-law, Jean Stancato, of Liverpool; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three sisters, Catherine, Florence and Marie; four brothers, Charles, Ernest, Raymond and Edward; one sister-in-law, Marie; and one brother-in-law, Raymond.
Mr. Schreck's funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. His Rite of Committal and entombment will be in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Yorkville. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net
.